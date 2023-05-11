 Skip to content
(KMPH San Joaquin Valley)   "No one goes to Fresno anymore" is now an outdated saying, and don't call me Shirley   (kmph.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm


Fark user image
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to be updated to "goes *through* Fresno".
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've ever been to Fresno, if that makes you happier, subby.
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pass it by on the way to Yosemite.

"Never get off the boat!"
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fresno was a cow pasture until the railroad arrived. Large-scale agriculture in that area, it's longtime crown jewel, wasn't a viable option until a whole lot of civil engineering happened, which would not have happened if it wasn't a railroad town.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x1106]


Goddamn you beat me by a couple minutes....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"No one goes to Fresno anymore"

it's too crowed?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x1106]

Goddamn you beat me by a couple minutes....


I only have one jokey reference when it comes to Fresno.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fresno is the largest U.S. city without an Interstate connection.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "No one goes to Fresno anymore"

it's too crowed?


images01.military.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fresno is San Francisco's Salinas
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Fresno is the largest shiattiest U.S. city without an Interstate connection.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I still think it's crazy they're actually building this thing. By 2040 you're going to be able to take high speed rail from like Riverside to Stockton or some shiat. It's not going anywhere good though because the land values are too high.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Fresno is San Francisco's Salinas


What on earth do you even mean by that

Please put this in the form of an SAT analogy
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: ArkPanda: Fresno is the largest shiattiest U.S. city without an Interstate connection.


It's a nicer version of Stockton.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The All-Powerful Atheismo: ArkPanda: Fresno is the largest shiattiest U.S. city without an Interstate connection.

It's a nicer version of Stockton.


I guess, Stockton has a decent wine country just to the east in the foothills
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, people have always gone to Fresno, from time to time.
They just never come back.
And not in a good way.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Goleta
Youtube avO0LW1jhbI
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Dead for Tax Reasons: "No one goes to Fresno anymore"

it's too crowed?

[images01.military.com image 600x400]
Unavailable for comment.


I didn't go to his funeral and then that bastard never showed up at mine!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one ever went to Fresno, unless they had family there
 
fngoofy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I remember, you, me, and Fresno Bob.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a farking boondogle.  I lived in that state when this clusterfark went on the ballot.  They said 2/3 of the money would be coming from sources with absolutely no obligation to provide funding.  What a brilliant plan!  And there was no way the total amount was going to pay for what they were proposing even if they got all the funding they claimed they would (which they obviously wouldn't).  So, of course it passed.  And the budget instantly inflated because of course it did.  Yada, yada, yada and the first stretch was going to be from Merced to Bakersfield.  Great.  From a place I don't want to be to a place I don't want to go.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe people would go if they got a bowl game again?

images.thepostgame.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As with everything else in the state, a committee gets together and decides how best to profit from the immense tax revenue without accomplishing anything of value.   They have debates and referendums and everything, like a real state.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: What a farking boondogle.  I lived in that state when this clusterfark went on the ballot.  They said 2/3 of the money would be coming from sources with absolutely no obligation to provide funding.  What a brilliant plan!  And there was no way the total amount was going to pay for what they were proposing even if they got all the funding they claimed they would (which they obviously wouldn't).  So, of course it passed.  And the budget instantly inflated because of course it did.  Yada, yada, yada and the first stretch was going to be from Merced to Bakersfield.  Great.  From a place I don't want to be to a place I don't want to go.


I'm sure California misses you very very much.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Dead for Tax Reasons: "No one goes to Fresno anymore"

it's too crowed?

[images01.military.com image 600x400]
Unavailable for comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: What a farking boondogle.  I lived in that state when this clusterfark went on the ballot.  They said 2/3 of the money would be coming from sources with absolutely no obligation to provide funding.  What a brilliant plan!  And there was no way the total amount was going to pay for what they were proposing even if they got all the funding they claimed they would (which they obviously wouldn't).  So, of course it passed.  And the budget instantly inflated because of course it did.  Yada, yada, yada and the first stretch was going to be from Merced to Bakersfield.  Great.  From a place I don't want to be to a place I don't want to go.


Call me crazy but I don't think making our society a nicer and more convenient place to live necessarily has to make an instant financial profit every time.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

