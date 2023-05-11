 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Don't crap where you eat, or, do the complete opposite   (nypost.com) divider line
18
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
they're the same picture.jpg
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have the hallmark of trainwreck guests on a show like Below Deck.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Article says coworker but then an image later says that she had hired Jenna. The later situation puts a much different spin on it if we are talking about a subordinate
 
Mcavity
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They are like teeth triplets. Finding one person with your exact dental structure is rare, but finding a third is monumentous.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They are like teeth triplets. Finding one person with your exact dental structure is rare, but finding a third is monumentous.


Two of them have the same nose.
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
High risk...for sure. High reward? ...maybe?  I can see the potential benefit to having an additional very close and emotionally intimate relationship in your life.  I'm sure it'd be amazing as long as things were stable, but it also seems like it is an equilibrium that has the potential to go disastrously wrong far faster/easier than a standard 1-on-1 relationship.  There's always going to be some subtle power dynamics lurking ready to go awry.

Who knows...maybe it really does work for them and others like them.  I'd be more inclined to 'settle' for a standard two-person partnership and have a close third that likes to regularly tag-in for the physical stuff but doesn't want to get more emotionally intimate than maybe watching some TV together during a break or chit-chatting about your weekend or something.  Or maybe a paired couple that have a good swap dynamic with you.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Solty Dog: They are like teeth triplets. Finding one person with your exact dental structure is rare, but finding a third is monumentous.

Two of them have the same nose.


I'm will to guess it's not all original equipment.

BTW, they forgot to include their OnlyFans link in the article.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Been in a thrupple for over... ugh, 25 years?

Anyway, DO NOT DATE CO-WORKERS.

That's the important part.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The NY Post supports LGBTQ+ if it gives them wanking material.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Been in a thrupple for over... ugh, 25 years?

Anyway, DO NOT DATE CO-WORKERS.

That's the important part.


This point bears repeating.

Don't date coworkers
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 617x434]


Add 25 pounds to each and we wouldn't.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey if you can make it work good on you but good luck.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sort of want...  too much drama for more than a night of fun though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Well, this changes just about everything.
 
