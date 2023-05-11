 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from 10,000 Maniacs, Divinyls, Siouxsie & The Banshees, and Wang Chung. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #465. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

the synopsis bodes well for an awesome show...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all. Just about to head on out to Budapest for night 2 of Teh Mish.
Yesterday was really farking good
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Have a great pF show everyone
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Have fun, Pista!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm here! And I see that the magic word has been invoked!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey everyone! And dig that cool jazz!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here! And I see that the magic word has been invoked!


pastFORWARD, eh. well now i suppose it has
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Floki: Hey everyone! And dig that cool jazz!


Almost better than Claudia!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Help! Heard "Waiting Room" at Panther game last night and now I can't get Fugazi out of my head.

Please! Make it STOP
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ADVERTISED Siouxsie - that's sending up the Bat-Signal...
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Help! Heard "Waiting Room" at Panther game last night and now I can't get Fugazi out of my head.

Please! Make it STOP


I love that song (and album)!!
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm close, around and kind of present.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: Help! Heard "Waiting Room" at Panther game last night and now I can't get Fugazi out of my head.

Please! Make it STOP

I love that song (and album)!!


personally i'm more of a fan of fugazi-adjacent band minor threat
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mornin' y'all. Imma mostly here.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: Help! Heard "Waiting Room" at Panther game last night and now I can't get Fugazi out of my head.

Please! Make it STOP

I love that song (and album)!!


It's a very strong ear worm (pulling on my brain)
 
