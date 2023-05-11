 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Serbian protestors blame recent mass shootings on reality TV. Look, I'm not saying they're right but we could at least try a 20 year ban before we dismiss the idea entirely   (france24.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Government, Balkans, Russia, Authoritarianism, Serbia, Belgrade, Television, Slobodan Milošević  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 1:32 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby isn't going far enough. Jail time for anyone involved in producing or broadcasting them as well.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What the hell is happening in Serbia lately? It's like... they stopped for 5 seconds and asked themselves "are WE the assholes here?"
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Serbs always be Serbing.
Same as always.
First rule of authoritarians: Find someone to blame.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Serbs we're all about the mass shootings when it was Muslim villages. Fark em.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When has there been a mass shooting on a reality TV show?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still better than the last thing that combined the words "Serbian" and "Film"

//worst. date movie. ever.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: What the hell is happening in Serbia lately? It's like... they stopped for 5 seconds and asked themselves "are WE the assholes here?"


Serbia is surrounded on all sids by NATO and the EU. The old hardliners who supported Slobo are either dead, dying, or have lost faith. The young only have to drive down the street to Croatia or Slovenia to see how much better the West is in terms of job opportunities and hot tourist chicks. Their only historic benefactor is face-planting in Ukraine and is no longer taken seriously as a super power - or any power for that matter. Serbia will reform in the near future: probably quietly, as they are ultimately too small, broke, and weak to do anything else.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

macadamnut: When has there been a mass shooting on a reality TV show?


Over here we call it "the news".
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: Serbs we're all about the mass shootings when it was Muslim villages. Fark em.


Seen this outcome first hand, and doubt I'll ever forget it.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.