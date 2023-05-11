 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Woman who turns landmines into grapevines awarded World Food Prize. World Elite looking forward to being able to actually drink wine from vines watered with the blood of the peasants   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Nobel Peace Prize, World Food Prize, Agriculture, China, Food security, Wheat, Des Moines, Iowa, United States  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 7:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Woot, self crushing grapes!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a popcorn joke somewhere in this one
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can finally legally drink from the blood of the Innocence
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey subby go Fark yourself!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: There's a popcorn joke somewhere in this one


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Since founding her nonprofit in the basement of her San Rafael, California, home...."

Her basement was mined?
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Hey subby go Fark yourself!


"Looking back on it, perhaps it was a vision of turning blood into wine, killing fields into vineyards and hatred into love," Kühn said in an interview last week.

The idea came from the awardee
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cool stuff! I was kind of hoping she would turn the disposed of mines into a safely used fertilizer. There's got to be some usable biocompatible phosphorus and nitrogen there
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard of turning wine into water.  But I didn't know turning Mines into Vines was even possible

how do you keep the bottles from exploding?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.