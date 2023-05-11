 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Storm Shadow arrives in Ukraine. Snake Eyes, Gung Ho on high alert   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Weapon, Cruise missile, Missile, Country, Storm Shadow  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 5:12 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about Sgt. Slaughter?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HOTY material right there.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank you King Charles!! 😎👍❤
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Thank you King Charles!! 😎👍❤


Imagine that: give a guy a new hat and he gets all cool and stuff!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Screw that noise. Call me when Fumbles gets there.

Our Newest Member, Calvin | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube DW3dg9VURMU
 
bzdrummer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pray for peace but also for victory for the Ukraine, their bravery will not be in vai or forgotten, Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🫡
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kit Fister: What about Sgt. Slaughter?


I really want to dress up as him for Halloween.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.