(NBC New York)   OMG QUICK - Jump off your Peleton onto the floor, NOW   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penetron - anything can be a buttplug if you're brave enough.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.2 million is one metric helluva-lot. Holy crap.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to submit this with some variation of "Peloton recalls 2 million coat racks" but I'm not very clever and just gave up.  Meh.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I thought that was a feature.
 
wireguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna kick the bejeezus out of that 92% claim of theirs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem exists between seat and handlebars...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was just walking by their nyc offices. pretty nice.

was wondering how they hadn't gone bankrupt yet.

sorry about the jinx, peloton.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, subby, I'm on the floor. I've broken several bones on the leap down and am badly injured, but I'm off thank god, and crawling away to safety. How long do I have before the Peleton explodes? I'm calling 911 based on your headline and screaming at them that my home exercise bike is going to kill me..
 
hej
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thats uhh... that's probably all of them.

I know zero about the bikes themselves.  Are the posts/seats replaceable or really specific to them?

side note, the "sunny" brand magnetic/belt drive spin bike I've used for the last 3 years has been excellent, and i'm hard on the thing...  at under 400$, i can't imagine why you'd feel like you need to spend 3x or more for a brand like peloton.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When you're not worried about weight it's pretty easy to make a seat post that can support a thousand pounds. How do you fark it up?
 
pacified
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their stock chart is out there if you need a sensible chuckle
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

medius: was just walking by their nyc offices. pretty nice.

was wondering how they hadn't gone bankrupt yet.

sorry about the jinx, peloton.


It's not a bad business model, they just got wildly overvalued during the pandemic. They sell product at close to cost and get subscriptions, are getting down to their serious audience again.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phedex: Thats uhh... that's probably all of them.

I know zero about the bikes themselves.  Are the posts/seats replaceable or really specific to them?

side note, the "sunny" brand magnetic/belt drive spin bike I've used for the last 3 years has been excellent, and i'm hard on the thing...  at under 400$, i can't imagine why you'd feel like you need to spend 3x or more for a brand like peloton.


What a "Sunny" brand might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pacified: Their stock chart is out there if you need a sensible chuckle


Mid-pandemic, $160. Today, $6.86. Yikes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phedex: Thats uhh... that's probably all of them.

I know zero about the bikes themselves.  Are the posts/seats replaceable or really specific to them?

side note, the "sunny" brand magnetic/belt drive spin bike I've used for the last 3 years has been excellent, and i'm hard on the thing...  at under 400$, i can't imagine why you'd feel like you need to spend 3x or more for a brand like peloton.


We bought Sunny Fitness exercise equipment for the home gym during the pandemic. These days the babymomma is partial to the bike and rowing machine whereas I prefer the elliptical trainer. All of it is the lowest of their low end gear, and other than the elliptical being a bit squeaky at times (odometer has logged over 3800 kilometers) its all still going strong and being used multiple times per week.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh great, now we get to be regaled with endless tales by Peloton user about the ways they are not using their overpriced trash.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*ow*
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nobody was using it in the first place.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

uttertosh: 2.2 million is one metric helluva-lot. Holy crap.


That's units in circulation.  Number of reported injuries is only 35 per the article.  So this is one of those recalls where 2.199 million units are probably fine, but replace them all because the fix is simple.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: Nobody was using it in the first place.


The coat rack feature is invaluable.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
it is not only a coat rack.....some are towel racks !
i told an old ex girlfriend that when she bought a stationary bike.
it did serve more time under towels than even being used.
we had it right outside of the bathroom, very convenient.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought that was going to be about taking the ashtray off mine.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Destructor: Huh. I thought that was a feature.


You must be *very* brave!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheFoz: phedex: Thats uhh... that's probably all of them.

I know zero about the bikes themselves.  Are the posts/seats replaceable or really specific to them?

side note, the "sunny" brand magnetic/belt drive spin bike I've used for the last 3 years has been excellent, and i'm hard on the thing...  at under 400$, i can't imagine why you'd feel like you need to spend 3x or more for a brand like peloton.

What a "Sunny" brand might look like:

[Fark user image 425x318]


According to *informative* specialty websites I've *heard about*, those are very popular in Japan.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Destructor: Huh. I thought that was a feature.

You must be *very* brave!


No pain, no gain.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not a peleton.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a peleton,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But where am I supposed to hang my laundry now
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You guys put the seat on? Noobs!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CEO: "Well marketing team, what ideas do you have to sell this POS?"

Marketing Team: "Lol, negative press."

CEO: "what?"

MT: "Think about it, endless news reports about poor stock performance, company layoffs, and product recalls."

CEO: "Brilliant. Where did you come up with this idea?"

MT: "We got it from Cavana."
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: CEO: "Well marketing team, what ideas do you have to sell this POS?"

Marketing Team: "Lol, negative press."

CEO: "what?"

MT: "Think about it, endless news reports about poor stock performance, company layoffs, and product recalls."

CEO: "Brilliant. Where did you come up with this idea?"

MT: "We got it from Cavana."


What if we called the consumers pedalphiles?
 
passive [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Penetron - anything can be a buttplug if you're brave enough.


Paige!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: CEO: "Well marketing team, what ideas do you have to sell this POS?"

Marketing Team: "Lol, negative press."

CEO: "what?"

MT: "Think about it, endless news reports about poor stock performance, company layoffs, and product recalls."

CEO: "Brilliant. Where did you come up with this idea?"

MT: "We got it from Cavana."


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're not wrong.  This is the Carvana stock chart from the other day.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

