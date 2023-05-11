 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   I'm not saying it's very tall and shadowy aliens, but it's very tall and shadowy aliens
    Weird, Sun, Cloud, Shadow, Eye, Weather station, Contrail, Atmosphere of Earth, Horizon  
25 Comments     (+0 »)
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. The simulation is coming apart.
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On the other hand, I was nine short, but this stitch in time saved it.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a shadow of a streetlight

/iwanttobelieve
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Considering the location that might be their best bet for getting past Brexit
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jewish space lazer?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadowy men on a shadowy planet?

Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet - Having an Average Weekend
Youtube cmU3FYlRZNM
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, I have been waiting decades for these guys to do a reunion tour...

The Band From Far Away
Youtube uh9YBw8nnXg
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jet man be rollin coal
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One picture.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And friendly:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLENDERMAN?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He hasn't been around in a while.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the thing that sucks up the cows, they must have left it on.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He hasn't been around in a while.


He was just here for youre parents.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seen nearby.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is Trent Reznor winding up a new album?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OMG! They sound just like Greta Van Fleet!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I remember that! I thought it was so dumb that they won since they didn't really do anything but bounce around to recorded music.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Contrail shadow. They're fairly common under the right conditions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shockingly, the article did say this.

In the final sentence.
 
