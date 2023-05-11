 Skip to content
(CNN)   Got a spare $19 million lying around? You could own the island and accompanying hotel that inspired two Agatha Christie novels   (cnn.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Promise: If I win the Powerball this weekend, I'll buy this island and we'll have one hell of a Fark Party. Seems like the kind of place you could get some good Scotch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm a little short, can anyone loan me some cash?
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crap. I just spent $19M taking a Supreme Court justice to that same island.  Damn you, irony!
 
