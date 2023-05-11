 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Unintentional grounding by the quarterback. Buried lede: while hunting feral hogs from a helicopter   (audacy.com) divider line
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Friends say Kohlhausen was hunting hogs from a helicopter and fell out from a height of perhaps 60 feet."

WTF?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Friends say Kohlhausen was hunting hogs from a helicopter and fell out from a height of perhaps 60 feet.


So, a karmic injury.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/too soon
//goin' to hell
///on the short bus
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was hunting feral hogs from 40-60 feet?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends say Kohlhausen was hunting hogs from a helicopter and fell out from a height of perhaps 60 feet.

You've given yourself every possible advantage, distance weapons and a goddamn helicopter and the boar still won.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thoughts and prayer.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh fell out. Hmmm.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole article is all so Texas.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razorbacks 1, Horned Frogs 0
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seatbelts save lives
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting from a helicopter and not strapped in. Can afford the hunting trip but not the safety equipment?
Was I believe I can fly blaring over the din of the rotor blades?

I worked with a guy that hunted boar by hand with a hunters knife. He wore knee and elbow pads.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what it sounds like
When pigs fly
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no that's terrible
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call that 'hunting'?
That's not even karmic. That's just pure Darwin culling the (human) herd.
Boar- 1
Ass- 0.
Boar wins!
This is how they lost the Alamo the 1st time, isn't it?
slashies busy giggling.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Hunting from a helicopter and not strapped in. Can afford the hunting trip but not the safety equipment?
Was I believe I can fly blaring over the din of the rotor blades?

I worked with a guy that hunted boar by hand with a hunters knife. He wore knee and elbow pads.


Safety is for woke communists.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They use AR-type weapons and shoot them from the helicopter.
So yeah, karma.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm generally against hunting but in the case of feral hogs & whitetail deer, I'm ok with it
pests
free meat
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reality for me is, if you are shooting animals form a helicopter you are not "hunting" you are just killing animals for your own feels.
Sick, sad, disgusting feels, but your feels none the less.

I mean at least the deer blind and feeder lame ass did have to sit in the blind for a while and did have to deal with the kill afterwards. But i don't give that fool any "hunter" credit, so for sure helicopter gets less.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: "Friends say Kohlhausen was hunting hogs from a helicopter and fell out from a height of perhaps 60 feet."

WTF?


I would normally feel sad for someone who fell 60 feet. But this...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Tuesday night, Kohlhausen's former coach Gary Patterson tweeted a request for prayers, saying only that Kohlhausen had "serious injuries," without giving any information on what happened.

Praying won't help .
Everyone knows He is a hockey fan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad. Invasive animals like those hogs really are a real problem and they're smart as hell. So the hunting from a helicopter is perfectly fine, but damn, you better we secured. Sad.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I know next to nothing about football, I assumed this was going to be about Brent Farva.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: reality for me is, if you are shooting animals form a helicopter you are not "hunting" you are just killing animals for your own feels.
Sick, sad, disgusting feels, but your feels none the less.

I mean at least the deer blind and feeder lame ass did have to sit in the blind for a while and did have to deal with the kill afterwards. But i don't give that fool any "hunter" credit, so for sure helicopter gets less.


The reality is, feral hogs need to be killed and by any means necessary.  Especially while they are in TX so they don't spread.

/though I believe they have already escaped
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So I guess you could say... he wasn't a Fortunate Son.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They use Saiga 12 combat shotguns. Which is essentially an AK47 that fires .12 gauge shotgun shells loaded with buckshot. It is very expensive to do. I can't believe the helo operator didn't make sure he was attached to the harness.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: PvtStash: reality for me is, if you are shooting animals form a helicopter you are not "hunting" you are just killing animals for your own feels.
Sick, sad, disgusting feels, but your feels none the less.

I mean at least the deer blind and feeder lame ass did have to sit in the blind for a while and did have to deal with the kill afterwards. But i don't give that fool any "hunter" credit, so for sure helicopter gets less.

The reality is, feral hogs need to be killed and by any means necessary.  Especially while they are in TX so they don't spread.

/though I believe they have already escaped


This is Fark, so I will counter appropriately:

Hurr durr, eff TX! Import more feral hogs! Mandatory helicopter safety training for all kindergartners!
 
evilchode
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anybody else just finish reading Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson?
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Call of the void?

The Alamo Bowl should be the only game where the loser gets the trophy.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But was the gun ok?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was envisioning unfortunate crash, not dumbass doesn't wear his seatbelt.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

broomballwilson: That's too bad. Invasive animals like those hogs really are a real problem and they're smart as hell. So the hunting from a helicopter is perfectly fine, but damn, you better be secured. Sad.


This.  His injuries had little to do with karma and everything to do with dumb.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If he wanted to hunt feral hogs, why didn't he shoot up a Walmart?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
s3images.coroflot.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PvtStash: reality for me is, if you are shooting animals form a helicopter you are not "hunting" you are just killing animals for your own feels.
Sick, sad, disgusting feels, but your feels none the less.

I mean at least the deer blind and feeder lame ass did have to sit in the blind for a while and did have to deal with the kill afterwards. But i don't give that fool any "hunter" credit, so for sure helicopter gets less.


The point of hog "hunting" is eradicating an "invasive" species.  I judge the guy for not being strapped in, however.  That's just stupid.
 
