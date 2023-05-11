 Skip to content
Today is National Twilight Zone Day
BretMavrik
2 hours ago  
Yeah, there's a storm on the loose.
 
gunther_bumpass
1 hour ago  
8 years.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
1 hour ago  
Don't worry, pretty soon there will be time enough at last to read as much as we want.

bzdrummer
1 hour ago  
MurphyMurphy
1 hour ago  
stuhayes2010
1 hour ago  
Been watching that show  on Paramount+, man what a good show, started in 1959, and the sci-fi holds up really well.  Just finished season 1, cant wait to keep watching.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  
TwilightZone
1 hour ago  
Anyone want to guess what I'll be doing?
 
dennysgod
1 hour ago  
Golden earring - Twilight zone
Youtube a1sf2CzEq0w
 
Fano
1 hour ago  

I appreciate the timeless quality to many of the lessons from the show

And there's always another one I've never seen when I watch the Marathons sci-fi puts on. And I have all the boxed sets so I don't know how it is possible
 
Mikeyworld
1 hour ago  
Why is this connected to May 11th? No explanation given. I assume that's part of the sci-fi.

/ Citation needed
 
Trocadero
What happens is that something new occurs which makes some of the "lesser" episodes more relevant today than they were yesterday.
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
Born in 1964 so I watched them all as repeats as a young child. Even then I knew this show was serious stuff and way more entertaining than all the other crap I was watching. I take the time to watch a few when SciFy channel shows them. I can only handle a few at a time.
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
Deaths Head Revisited Ending
Youtube qFTVh3oyilE

I always feel this one hard.
 
Fano
Mr Dingle the Strong has more resonance now?
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
Oh my.....

Trocadero
How DARE you! Burgess Meredith and Don Rickles! That wasn't a "lesser" episode at all!
 
Myk-House of El
1 hour ago  
The place is a madhouse.
 
madgonad
1 hour ago  
Don't neglect Outer Limits. They wisely added boobs in the era that ran a couple decades ago. S2-7 are on Prime.
 
kmgenesis23
1 hour ago  
All the Dachaus must remain standing.... the Dachaus, the Belsens, the Buchenwalds, the Auschwitz's. All of them. They must remain standing because they are a monument to a moment in time when some men decided to turn the Earth into a graveyard.


Rorschach - Lightning Strikes Twice
Youtube U8q66qf46xo
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
The revivals of Twilight Zone have been good
The 80s ones I remember well
A small talent for war
Shelter Skelter
Paladin of the Lost Hour

Was it Amazing Stories that had the people fall between time and were stuck a minute into the future where workers were creating the "set" that is the moment you're living?
 
Slypork
Yeah, like this one about a great liar.
 
Picklehead
1 hour ago  
I have a Twilight Zone t-shirt and I had some great reactions during the Trump years. Too bad it's cold and raining in Denver or I would take a walk to see if somebody says something.

R2112
1 hour ago  
Rush - The Twilight Zone Music Video
Youtube gbDHUt9VeGE
 
Hey Nurse!
1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Anyone want to guess what I'll be doing?


I'll guess you'll be in your bunk wishing you were a puppy?
steklo
1 hour ago  
to this day, I make sure never to fall asleep on a train otherwise I'll end up in Willoughby.
 
CrazedHatter
1 hour ago  
Boy oh boy, I've gone back and watched Twilight Zone a bunch in the last couple years after I found the complete series on steep sale on Google.  There are so many similarities in episodes to reality these days that it is unsettling to say the least.
 
CrazedHatter
Pretty much any Burgess Meredith episode is top tier.
 
Exile On Beale Street
52 minutes ago  
"I'm sending you to the cornfield."
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
According to their FAQ, that's just another mystery of...  The Twilight Zone!

(It's not Serling's birthday, or the start / end dates for the show.)
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
For my money, there are at least three that should be required viewing today:

Death's Head Revisited
The Monsters are Due on Maple Street
I Am The Night - Color Me Black.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
There are a few that were pulled from syndication and have never been available until recently.  The episode with George Takei is one of those, but there were others.
 
Latinwolf
Just started that myself and plan on watching all of them on Paramount+.
 
StoPPeRmobile
That's the Key and Peele Effect at work.
Blip
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
Something scary?

steklo
32 minutes ago  
I keep trying but I can never throw a coin and have it land on it's edge...
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's tough to pick favorites, but here's my short list:
The Obsolete Man
The Shelter
The Howling Man
 
edmo
24 minutes ago  
Creepy Lurker Guy
♫ de de DE de ♫ de de DE de
 
MoriartyLives
19 minutes ago  
In addition to my all-time top 10...


S1:E16 - The Hitch-Hiker
S1: E30 - A Stop at Willoughby
S2: E7 - Nick of Time
S2: E22 - Long Distance Call
S2: E25 - The Silence
S2: E26 - Shadow Play
S2: E29 - The Obsolete Man
S3: E4 - The Passersby
S5: E3 - Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
S5: E6 - Living Doll

I also think Perchance to Dream (S1: E9), The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street (S1: E22), A Passage for Trumpet (S1: E32), The Howling Man (S2: E5), Private Channel (S2, E 17), Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up? (S2: E28), A Game of Pool (S3: E5), The Grave (S3: E7), Deaths-Head Revisited (S3: E9), Still Valley (S3: E11), Nothing in the Dark (S3: E16), The Hunt (E3: E19), Kick the Can (S3: E21), The Changing of the Guard (E3: E37), Printer's Devil (S4: E9), Uncle Simon (S5: E8), Spur of the Moment (S5: E21), An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge (S5: E22), The Masks (S5: E25), I Am the Night - Color Me Black (S5: E26), The Jeopardy Room (S5: E29), and The Encounter (S5: E31) are excellent in their own ways and I recommend each highly to anyone who hasn't seen them.
 
Greta_VanHouten
This is my favorite early example about the perils of AI.
 
