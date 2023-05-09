 Skip to content
(WBIW Lawrence)   Saying that you're wearing someone else's pants never works   (wbiw.com) divider line
18
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can count 3 times on COPS TV episodes when the perp tells the cop. "These aren't my pants"

Of course, hilarity ensues.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calvin Klein unavailable for comment.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever decided bright red was acceptable to use that much on a website should be fired immediately.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wearing someone else's pants.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a rough looking 33. Totally methed up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Whoever decided bright red was acceptable to use that much on a website should be fired immediately.


Designers are on meth too - no escape
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No but they'll tell the most obvious bald faced lies with utter conviction that it will work as if no one's ever heard it before and think they're being so clever.

/applies equally to Republicans
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I am wearing someone else's pants.


I am someone else's pants.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holding it for a friend. I learned it from Trump!
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: AstroJesus: I am wearing someone else's pants.

I am someone else's pants.


I am the king of no pants.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: Boo_Guy: AstroJesus: I am wearing someone else's pants.

I am someone else's pants.

I am the king of no pants.


Not gonna ask where the crown goes
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I am wearing someone else's pants.


I have often wanted to get into someone else's pants.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



and then, there's this fine lady...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Pants man. Will get you in trouble everytime. If pants were banned, I would not be upset.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I've been working from home, no need for pants. I do wear PJ's though.

One day the phone rings and its a store calling me telling me to stop on by, my order has come in. So without thinking, I say to the lady on the phone, "Sure, I'll be right over, I just have to put pants on"

Well the whole family was in earshot as I had my phone on speaker and everyone was laughing at me.

The woman on the phone says...."I don't want to know what's going on over there"

I guess it's one of those stories where you had to be there.

Now, back to your thread.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.licdn.comView Full Size
 
defritsch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: AstroJesus: I am wearing someone else's pants.

I am someone else's pants.


I am pants.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Watch out for that penguin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
