 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   One minute you're up half a million in soybeans and the next they're shooting at your Bentley   (abc7.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Los Angeles, Apartment, Canyon, follow-home robbery attempt, Woman, dark-colored sedan, VALLEY VILLAGE, driver's side window  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But is the gun okay?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Big Soy Milk.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Disney is down to $92ish a share. I think I may open a position tomorrow morning if it gets into the $87-88 range
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd have questions as to where the soy beans got the guns, but the right wing does love heavily armed vegetables
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A Bean-O mistake here.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a honky Bentley might look like

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
halfjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a ...Favelah-type crime. It makes sense: when you have Brazil-level inequality, you are going to get Brazil-style crime...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Net profit of robbery = minus one car

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no - some ultra-wealthy asshole had something bad happen to them. Whatever will we do?
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's the last time they try to buy drugs at that apartment building.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Net profit of robbery = minus one car

[Fark user image image 400x170]


You can pick that Bentley up used in great shape for around 60k. The new Continental Coupe it was not. Probably cost 100k to fix though so it's trash.
 
raygundan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: I'd have questions as to where the soy beans got the guns, but the right wing does love heavily armed vegetables


Innocent soybeans less than a year old are often growing up in close proximity to American farmers. The access to guns is an inevitable consequence.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hey Nurse!: Net profit of robbery = minus one car

[Fark user image image 400x170]

You can pick that Bentley up used in great shape for around 60k. The new Continental Coupe it was not. Probably cost 100k to fix though so it's trash.


I just looked. The 2009 continental flying spur, which I believe that is, is selling for 42k.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.