 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Man on a flight headed to Florida must have really wanted the lasagna   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Miami International Airport, Complaint, Air traffic control, Flight attendant, Government, American Airlines, Airline, Federal Aviation Administration  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's only one way to handle this. If you let the passenger continue their disruption the captain might divert and all the good passengers are punished as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She told Croizat to sit down, but he "refused to comply and pushed FA 2, briefly pinning her against the cockpit door," the complaint goes on. "All the while, passengers told Croizat many times to sit down, but Croizat refused and continued to be disruptive," the complaint states. "Finally, a passenger lifted Croizat and placed him in his seat in [an] attempt to restrain him...

Croizat remained in his seat for the rest of the flight, but "continu[ed] to complain to the flight attendants about the way he was treated," according to the complaint, which says flight attendant 2 strategically positioned her serving cart in front of the cockpit door "to keep Croizat from making any further attempts to contact the Captain."


Wow, holy fark.  They gave this guy a ton of leeway.  I would have assumed that after he pinned a flight attendant to the door he would have immediately been duck taped to his seat.  It's not like he had a moment of realization and was like 'sorry that got way out of hand I'll sit down now' and then they just kept an eye on him.  He physically assaulted flight crew and had to be physically lifted into his seat.  Restraints seem justified at that point.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I expect to see an increase in the number of ass-kickings of entitled jerks on airplanes.  Perhaps when people learn there are immediate consequences for their actions, they'll chill the eff out.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was more known for meatballs.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Restraints seem justified at that point.


If you beat someone enough, they can't move.  Keep that in mind if you are ever stuck on a plane with a douche and no duct tape.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Again?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine thinking the pilot cares if your food sucks. He's not the manager of a restaurant. I also love that another passenger "lifted Croizat and placed him in his seat," and "Croizat remained in his seat for the rest of the flight, but continu[ed] to complain to the flight attendants about the way he was treated."

I guess bullying flight attendants is one thing, but he didn't want any smoke with the person who picked him up like he was an angry toddler. lol
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, AA is widely known for their lasagna.

/no, not really
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he doesn't start getting called "Shirley", I'm going to be very disappointed with humanity...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"During the confrontation, Croizat said he had had two drinks on the flight."

And several more in the lounge before the flight, I'm guessing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A proffer statement filed in federal court shows Croizat's back was up not only "because he believed [FA1] had been rude to him," but also "to voice his displeasure that only vegetarian meal options were available in the first-class cabin."

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Was Morrissey on board and refused to fly unless all the meat options of the flight were removed or something?!
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buserror: I thought Florida was more known for meatballs.


Huh? Floridians are usually idiots. Come to NJ if you want some good meatballs.

Mama's Meatballs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.