 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Ex propaganda chick says Putin 'hasn't got enough novichok' to kill all his critics, maybe he has, maybe he hasn't...but don't drink that tea (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow Kremlin, Television, Democracy, Organization, Power, Ramzan Kadyrov  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 11:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the russian mob can't kill all of our families, right?
RIGHT?
Looking at you German government types.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always polonium.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: There's always polonium.


There's always gravity.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kaltros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suspect it's because Putin's no longer concerned about the critics he is aware of.

Every tyrant must remain deeply invested in the welfare of their most trusted guards, after all
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: There's always polonium.


Is there though? Po 210 has a half-life of about four and a half months. It needs to be kind of fresh, and is made by bombarding Bismuth with neutrons in a reactor. Does Russia still have enough equipment that works to do that? The Soviet-era Po isn't really going to be good anymore.

Then again, you can buy Po 210 off of Amazon with a credit card (yes, really,) so maybe they're just concentrating the Western stuff.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe Putin should just commit suicide by thermonuclear explosion and take a few million gopniks with him? It's the only way to ensure his adversaries don't shoop-shoop coup d'etat a-doobie him into oblivion.
 
Muso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harryk7551
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There could always be a sick coup. This attempt would probably work, unlike the one attempted on Gorbachev.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They must have poisons left over from cold wars days that still have a valid 'uae by.  ' date?
Never try to kill your opponents by spoiled poisons...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.