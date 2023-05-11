 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US. Hey, anyone remember Natalee Holloway?   (fox13news.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he survived several years in a Peruvian prison. I hope he never sees freedom again.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joran van der Sloot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone remembers Mrs. Howell, Subby.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The girl who'd probably still be alive if she'd just stayed in the hotel like she was supposed to? Her?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nata Lee?

Love the thigh tattoo.
 
tnpir
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If even HALF of the things Van der Slut is accused of doing in this article are true, he simply needs to be put up against a wall.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm surprised he survived several years in a Peruvian prison. I hope he never sees freedom again.


He's apparently one of the scariest MFers in the whole prison.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think it's spelled Nattily.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember reading additional stuff about this dude. The term that comes to mind is "homicidal maniac". The dude is downright terrifying. Like Anton Chigurh terrifying.
 
