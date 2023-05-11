 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   You know, I'm starting to think that drag queens aren't really the problem   (ktla.com) divider line
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Former O.C. cheerleading coach arrested on molestation charges; additional victims sought"

Why give him additional victims? You've just arrested the bugger.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No shiat.

https://www.reddit.com/r/NotADragQueen/
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That weave braid is the real crime here.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Keep kids out of Drag Shows and leave the Queens alone.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He should get an additional felony for the hair.
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The gop knows that. They need easily identifiable targets to "other" though.

Can't ask the base to think before they react.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
White people with dreads cannot be trusted.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So if you read the article, it looks like most of these crimes occurred ages ago.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So if you read the article, it looks like most of these crimes occurred ages ago.


What I'm trying to say is that he probably didn't look like that when he was coaching.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't really look like coach material.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Erik Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Orange County.

Every jurisdiction where this guy has lived and work would probably want to do a cursory investigation. A person develops these behaviors over years.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard that, at the bail hearing, the judge cited him for contempt for constantly yelling DE-FENSE! every time his public defender tried to make a motion.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well you see the drag queens are not normal so it breaks these poor peoples brains and it drives them to molest children. Chez chez la femme Liberace!
 
