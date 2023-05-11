 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Covid health emergency officially over, much to the delight of Covid
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the horses will be happy to have a consistent supply of ivermectin again.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to dozens of calls from people asking for four more boxes of Covid tests before insurance cuts them off tomorrow.  And four boxes for their spouse.  And four for this kid.  And four for that kid.  And don't forget about Grandma.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see what project anti-vaxxers, right-wing nutjobs, and Russian bots will collaborate on next!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'm looking forward to dozens of calls from people asking for four more boxes of Covid tests before insurance cuts them off tomorrow.  And four boxes for their spouse.  And four for this kid.  And four for that kid.  And don't forget about Grandma.


Heh, I asked for one more "free" test kit from my state at the end of April.  They sent a 5 test box.  So I now have 27 tests sitting in my basement that I'll probably never use.

wat do?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: I can't wait to see what project anti-vaxxers, right-wing nutjobs, and Russian bots will collaborate on next!


Smart money is on regular vaccination requirements, probably starting first with schools and then likely expanding out to workplace mandates.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not quite "over", but for the first time in 3+ years, the numbers really are finally in the "just another disease" range rather than the "all cancers combined" range.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should take that box of N-95s I still have by the front door, and put it in the medicine chest.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.


Most could go maskless if they were covid vaccinated a while ago.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: I can't wait to see what project anti-vaxxers, right-wing nutjobs, and Russian bots will collaborate on next!


Probably spinning the Russian loss to Ukraine as a loss to NATO.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll might as well get used to the idea that COVID gonna be with us forever, like influenza and norovirus.

We still get +covid cases on occasion at Ye Old Nursing Home, but mostly they're completely asymptomatic. Nothing at all like the first wave, when they didn't even have the energy to open their eyes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. WHOOO-HOOO! Who wants nachos?!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.

Most could go maskless if they were covid vaccinated a while ago.


Not necessarily.  YMMV and all...

UW Hospitals & Clinics just dropped their mask mandate.  Saw my doctor two months ago and he said how sick of having to wear a mask every day he was.  I have friends that work at Meriter and SSM and they've had to wear masks the entire time up until a few weeks ago.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, the vast, vast majority of the population has caught covid, got the shot(s), or both. So yes, there is enough immunity in one form or another out there that statistically, the emergency is over.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not until there are zero new cases in a week, (or month perhaps). I will continue to wear a mask in public areas. More importantly to piss off covidiot Republiderps, and I don't want the flu either, for those that forgot, (ignore), how that is spread.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep a mask in my backpack and put it on at work whenever we get visitors from out of town, which is starting to happen frequently again. It's also really unnerving to hear the guy down the hall with long COVID coughing all day long.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: kittyhas1000legs: I'm looking forward to dozens of calls from people asking for four more boxes of Covid tests before insurance cuts them off tomorrow.  And four boxes for their spouse.  And four for this kid.  And four for that kid.  And don't forget about Grandma.

Heh, I asked for one more "free" test kit from my state at the end of April.  They sent a 5 test box.  So I now have 27 tests sitting in my basement that I'll probably never use.

wat do?


Butt stuff?
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, don't have to wear a maEPIC POLLEN SEASON
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: TheFoz: kittyhas1000legs: I'm looking forward to dozens of calls from people asking for four more boxes of Covid tests before insurance cuts them off tomorrow.  And four boxes for their spouse.  And four for this kid.  And four for that kid.  And don't forget about Grandma.

Heh, I asked for one more "free" test kit from my state at the end of April.  They sent a 5 test box.  So I now have 27 tests sitting in my basement that I'll probably never use.

wat do?

Butt stuff?


Well, I figured that was ASSumed...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Algebrat: [Fark user image image 425x196]Not quite "over", but for the first time in 3+ years, the numbers really are finally in the "just another disease" range rather than the "all cancers combined" range.


/taps head

Can't have any COVID cases if nobody reports COVID cars.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Algebrat: [Fark user image image 425x196]Not quite "over", but for the first time in 3+ years, the numbers really are finally in the "just another disease" range rather than the "all cancers combined" range.

/taps head

Can't have any COVID cases if nobody reports COVID cars.


COVID cars is my Tracy Chapman/Luke Combs mash up band name.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Intrepid00: FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.

Most could go maskless if they were covid vaccinated a while ago.

Not necessarily.  YMMV and all...

UW Hospitals & Clinics just dropped their mask mandate.  Saw my doctor two months ago and he said how sick of having to wear a mask every day he was.  I have friends that work at Meriter and SSM and they've had to wear masks the entire time up until a few weeks ago.


The pharmacy manager and I still wear masks, but the rest of the staff is on and off (mostly off).  We're pretty high volume, at 600-800 scripts/day.  We see plenty of sick people, plenty with terrible hygeine, people who pull the farking mask from their face to talk or cough.  I had covid kick my ass once, and until I'm out of the pharmacy I'll keep on masking.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Nurses have faces?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Intrepid00: FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.

Most could go maskless if they were covid vaccinated a while ago.

Not necessarily.  YMMV and all...

UW Hospitals & Clinics just dropped their mask mandate.  Saw my doctor two months ago and he said how sick of having to wear a mask every day he was.  I have friends that work at Meriter and SSM and they've had to wear masks the entire time up until a few weeks ago.


SSM and UW still have the nice mask kiosks at their entrances? If so, still going to use it. otherwise the N95s are going to be stocked in our cars.

There are other communicable diseases besides covid I don't want.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's so weird to see this now for us. We (myself, Mrs. F, and baby) all got it for the first time back in March and it was about average flu level of rough. Except for the baby, who mostly just had a fever for 48 hours that peaked at 100.7°. Of course we were vaccinated and up to date with boosters, except for the baby, who was too young to get them.

And my parents have it right this very minute, but have symptoms on the level of spring allergies. But this is freaking out anxious Mrs. F and her father, who is convinced covid will break into his house and kill him while he sleeps.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shoot, no more zoom calls where I'm naked from the waist down.
Returning to the office next week.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DRTFA: FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Izo: Ya'll might as well get used to the idea that COVID gonna be with us forever, like influenza and norovirus.

We still get +covid cases on occasion at Ye Old Nursing Home, but mostly they're completely asymptomatic. Nothing at all like the first wave, when they didn't even have the energy to open their eyes.


STDs like this.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.


It was six months before I saw a coworker's face when we had a break at the same time.  It was pretty weird (the sensation, not their face).
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's over...until the spring of 2024...gotta lock everything down for the next election ya know.  ;)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Which is why Title 42 is ending.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: It's over...until the spring of 2024...gotta lock everything down for the next election ya know.  ;)


Sorry that long covid has messed with your tiny brain. :(
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The World Is Diseased
Youtube aNf0KdyIgck
 
TheFoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Petey4335: TheFoz: Intrepid00: FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.

Most could go maskless if they were covid vaccinated a while ago.

Not necessarily.  YMMV and all...

UW Hospitals & Clinics just dropped their mask mandate.  Saw my doctor two months ago and he said how sick of having to wear a mask every day he was.  I have friends that work at Meriter and SSM and they've had to wear masks the entire time up until a few weeks ago.

SSM and UW still have the nice mask kiosks at their entrances? If so, still going to use it. otherwise the N95s are going to be stocked in our cars.

There are other communicable diseases besides covid I don't want.


I think UW, SSM, and Meriter will all keep masks readily available at the entrance and I believe they'll still have some mask requirements for certain areas of the hospitals for high risk patients.

Don't quote me on that but I think that's what I read on Channel 3000 or Madison.com recently...
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I'm in a hospital right now and, well, it's odd seeing faces on nurses.


faces, not feces.

/oh
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: At this point, the vast, vast majority of the population has caught covid, got the shot(s), or both. So yes, there is enough immunity in one form or another out there that statistically, the emergency is over.


That's not how "immunity" really works. While on an individual basis there are exceptions, data shows COVID immunity wanes so that six months later your previous infection or vaccination has little effect on your next infection.

To complicate things, for some portion of the population a COVID infection damages their immune system making them MORE vulnerable to repeat infections. Not just from COVID but from other illnesses.

Next we have the issue of Long COVID. The WHO conservatively estimates 1 in 10 people will have a disability from infection. CDC has put it at about 1 in 6 for the vaccinated. Not all those are super severe but so far 1-2 million Americans its bad enough they can no longer work and another 15-20 million have a new disability.

Mine, for example, isn't enough to keep me from working (most of the time) but does affect my ability to enjoy my free time. I'm wearing a heart monitor right now to see if I need more invasive tests. My best friend's kid will never smell again (imagine ever really tasting your food again). One of my daughters is now lactose intolerant. Another suffers anxiety. My mom requires a bit of oxygen from lung damage. I talked with a lady yesterday who suffered a stroke. Her husband has heart issues.  All post-infection.

So solutions?

If you feel sick, test and avoid others. If you do have COVID get tested so that its in your medical records. Long term that may help you if you need additional care or to apply for disability. Disability benefits are very hard to successfully apply for in the best of times.

Keep your vaccinations updated. Right now senior citizens and the immunocompromised can get another bivalent shot. Whose immunocompromised? Before COVID it was about 1 in 15 people, the population of Pennsylvania. That has almost doubled to 30-40 million now. If you're not sure, just ask for another shot. Especially two+ weeks before high risk behaviors like family weddings this summer.

Mask when in groups and avoid high risk situations if you can. So I might now in a 1 on 1 not mask but I always mask or remote in meetings with 12 colleagues. I mask at the movies or kid's band concert. The wife and I have small air filters on our desks at work (cheap, too, like $30)

Just because a person has been fortunate with previous infection doesn't mean their luck will continue. So take precautions and make an effort to protect others if you are a risk to them. You never want to find out what the big deal is. Trust me. Even a minor disability Suuuuuuuccccckkkkkkksssssss.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The usual idiots:

"See, we told you it was no big deal. We've been saying this all along. Government has finally given in and admitted  the real truth! We won!!! Suck it librarians."
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great news! It means all those bullshiat measures that protect people from eviction, debt collection, and repossession are all gone!

Fire up the tow trucks, and grab the new set of locks! Evictions and repossessions are back on the table boys and girls!
 
