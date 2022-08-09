 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 442 of WW3: Journalists have published a map of Russian bases on the Crimean Peninsula, the Ukrainian Army will ground truth their data later this summer, earlier if you count HIMARS targeting. This is your Thursday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Crimea, Black Sea, Russia, Weapon, Map, Ammunition, Crimean Tatars, Military  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 May 2023 at 8:00 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. I've invited some indigenous people in to have a smudging ceremony in the thread today, hopefully to put down whatever the hell got released in yesterday's thread. Treat them well please, we are on their land. All right, what do we have for today. NATO's meeting yesterday had a lot of focus on Ukraine, Bakhmut is "entering a new level of intensity and fluidity" and TFG once again has been asked for his 'thoughts' on Ukraine and well they weren't good.  It's your overnight war news update from Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, May 11
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

'Wave of Repression' in Belarus Over Ukraine War: OSCE
In the days after the invasion in February 2022, about 1,500 people were arrested over protests against it, while "simply posting anti-war tags on social networks" led to prosecution.

Journalists Publish Maps Showing Russian Military Facilities in Occupied Crimea
Journalists have used information, gleaned from fresh commercial satellite photos, to identify Russian bases and other facilities in Crimea and turned it into an interactive map.

NATO Military Committee Meeting on May 10 - Ukraine Was High on Agenda
NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, held its 189th meeting - the first with new member on Wednesday.

Battle of Bakhmut: What's Really Going On?
After a successful Ukrainian counterattack, the battle of Bakhmut may be entering a new level of intensity and fluidity. Still, there are mixed reports about what is happening and what comes next.

EXPLAINED: Donald Trump Refuses to Back Ukraine, Claims He Can Bring Peace 'In 24 Hours'
The former US president also refused to say if he believes Russian President Putin is a war criminal, saying it was 'something to be discussed at a later day.'

Pentagon Confirmed Patriot System Shot Down a Hypersonic 'Kinzhal' Missile Over Kyiv Region
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed in August 2022 that the so-called hypersonic air-launched missile was "impossible to detect or intercept."

France Asks China to Talk to Russia About War 'Impasse'
China has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia's war with its neighbour, with President Xi Jinping last month holding his first call with President Zelensky since Moscow's invasion.

Governor Reports Drone Attack on Russian Military Facility in Voronezh
Russian telegram channels reported on the attack and also wrote that 14 Russian servicemen were wounded as a result of the attack.

Ukraine Grain Shipments Via Black Sea Down 46 percent in May, Kyiv Post Finds
'Actions of the Russian side' are stopping or slowing joint inspections needed to keep grain bulkers sailing to and from Ukraine's ports, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fierce Ukrainian Counterattack Takes Ground in Bakhmut - Prigozhin Claims 'Betrayal'
A Kyiv-raised elite assault infantry unit grabbed ground and hit defenders with dozens of casualties in the Russian army's worst battlefield failure in months.

Russian military hits Sloviansk, killing civilian.
Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast's city of Sloviansk with an S-300 missile on the morning of May 11, reported Mayor Vadym Liakh. The attack killed a woman and injured her daughter, according to the regional police department.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more time to prepare for counteroffensive.
Ukraine needs "a bit more time" to launch its much-anticipated counteroffensive as the country is waiting for the delivery of pledged military aid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as reported by BBC on May 11.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely recruited 10,000 convicts for Ukraine war in April.
Since the beginning of 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry has stepped up its scheme of recruiting Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine, with up to 10,000 convicts signing up in April, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on May 11.

6 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.
In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks killed six civilians in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts, according to local authorities.

ISW: Russian combat capability constrained around Bakhmut, vulnerable to localized attacks.
Attritional assaults in the Bakhmut area and "pervasive issues with Russian combat capability" make Russian forces vulnerable to localized Ukrainian attacks, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report on May 10.

Zelensky creates two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast.
President Volodymyr Zelensky created two more military administrations in Kherson Oblast. The order issued on May 10 created Vynohradove Village Military Administration and Skadovsk City Military Administration.

RFE/RL: Former Motor Sich head asks to be swapped to Russia.
Former Motor Sich President Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, who was accused of collaborating with members of the Kremlin and Russian defense contractor Rostec, has requested to be included in the prisoner exchange list with Russia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing Bohuslaiev's letter to Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Esman, and Novoslobidske, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 10.

Reuters: US authorizes first transfer of seized Russian oligarch's funds to Ukraine.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has approved the transfer of forfeited Russian assets to Ukraine for the first time, Reuters reported. The funds belong to sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev who has been accused of funding Russian proxies in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2014.

Media: US warns of sanctions if Georgia resumes direct flights to Russia.
The U.S. has warned Georgia of economic sanctions if it resumes direct flights to Russia, Georgian media outlet Accent News reported on May 10.

National Police: 385 bodies found in liberated parts of Donetsk Oblast.
The bodies of 385 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel have been discovered since liberating parts of Donetsk Oblast in the fall of 2022, the National Police reported on May 10.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks and hopefully we'll hear from BC soon. Cheers!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: hopefully to put down whatever the hell got released in yesterday's thread.


I got caught up in writing and didn't read most of yesterday's thread. What happened?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: Public Call Box: hopefully to put down whatever the hell got released in yesterday's thread.

I got caught up in writing and didn't read most of yesterday's thread. What happened?


Let's just say we were visited by three ghosts shills, and things got all Moderatory up in here.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: Public Call Box: hopefully to put down whatever the hell got released in yesterday's thread.

I got caught up in writing and didn't read most of yesterday's thread. What happened?


Lot's of derp from trolls and maybe bots.  One poster in particular read like a poorly engineered AI trained using 8kun message boards. Toward the end it wasn't even posting coherent sentences. Kinda like HAL at the end of 2001 as Bowman is disconnecting more and more processing units.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ground truth their data?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a completely unrelated note, guess who had to learn how to draw a pineapple duck late last night? No, I don't get it either, but apparently one of my nibblings likes this little guy and other stuff from the YouTuber Moriah Elizabeth. I have learned the duck's name is Georgie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and lest we forget it in all the George Santos news yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Ground truth their data?


Yeah, that's a really awkward way of saying the ZSU will rigorously and energetically confirm the data courtesy of Saint HIMARS and Krabs.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
🥳🎉🎊GOOD NEWS!🥳🎉🎊

I have been cleared to begin Rehab! (for my foot, not for booze, i've been ready for that for a long time now)

Facts:
* Foot "soft parts" look good; no swelling redness or whatever.✅
* MRI scan was inconclusive, but not bad, so slight ✅
* There's still a slight seeping from one hole (mom joke here)❌

The docs arent confident the infection is completely gone, but given that i've been off antibiotics for a few weeks now and i'm still improving and not worsening, they think the best way to find out is to "go all in" and confirm or deny its' presence by putting me into rehab. If its still there, they'll have to start ALL OVER surgically; but if i'm free of it, this should be the beginning of the end.

So my own counter-offensive is about to start, too. The next phase for sure is starting. Now i go back to my general practitioner/hausarzt and plan a Reha Programm with one of the many PTs in the area. If i'm done, i'm done; if i'm still infected, my reha will not go well.

It sort of feels like the medical equivalent of trying to find out if there's a sniper by sending a guy out in the open and seeing if he gets shot.

But in any event, good news today. I was in such a good mood when i got home i told my wife to take off her pants on bend over the couch (She laughed and told me to go take a nap). I was sort of surprised, as porn has taught me that i should get sex then, but as she's my wife and not my step mom maybe that was why.

May my spring counter offensive go as well as we hope Ukraine's will!

And if you see me in Heidelberg's Old Town tonight, step over me. Slava Ukaini. 🇺🇦
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lets try not to have repeat of yesterday. On top of everything, I had a real rough night.

Russians fired cluster and phosphorous shells at a village near Zaporozhye

This was reported in the State Emergency Service in Zaporozhye region.

"On May 10, at 22:05, the invaders massively fired cluster and phosphorous shells at one of the villages of the Zaporizhia region. As a result, 5 residential buildings caught fire, and another 6 were damaged, " the report says.

5 people were injured, including two ambulance workers. As a result of the shelling, two ambulances were damaged.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

Don Donetsk region
On May 10, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region-2 in the town of Vremena Yar and 1 in Novokalinovo. Another 2 people in the region were injured.

, Kherson region
Russian invaders fired 90 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson region. They fired 461 shells from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, drones and aircraft. Over the past day, one person was killed and another was injured due to Russian aggression.

Запоріз Запорожская область
After 70 attacks, more than three dozen destructions were recorded in 20 settlements. 60 times the enemy hit from artillery, 5 from MLRS, inflicted 3 air strikes and one missile, made one attack from a UAV. Private homes, cars, residents ' property, social institutions and utility networks were disfigured.

, Kharkiv region
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired artillery, mortars and aircraft at the settlements of the Kharkiv, Chuguevsky and Kupyansky districts of the region. In Volchansk, a 67-year-old man was killed, at least 5 private residential buildings were damaged. In the village of Figolevka, a 49-year-old civilian was injured and hospitalized during a mortar attack.

Дніпропетров Днепропетровщина
Last night and late at night, the invaders hiat Nikopol with heavy artillery. In the city, 3 private residential buildings, outbuildings were broken, a power line and a car were damaged. People are unharmed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In April, Russia recruited up to 10,000 prisoners for the war

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry's prisoner recruitment campaign is part of a broader and more intensive effort by the Russian armed forces to increase the size of the army in order to avoid introducing a new stage of mandatory mobilization, which would not be very popular among Russians.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SBU exposed an enemy informant who "brought" a Russian rocket to a residential high-rise building in Nikolaev

As a result of enemy shelling, 8 civilians, including a minor child, were killed on his tip.

According to the investigation, the attacker turned out to be a local resident, whom the Russian special service attracted to cooperate in August last year.

He is currently in custody. The investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After the de-occupation of Kiev region, more than 280 people are still considered missing

This was announced by the head of the National Police of Kiev region Andrey Nebitov.

"Since the de-occupation, 1,374 bodies of our compatriots have already been found. According to experts, 717 people were killed by firearms. Unfortunately, there are still 191 unidentified bodies. 281 people are considered missing, " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In just one day, three thousand Ukrainians left a request for compensation for the destroyed housing.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Alexandra Azarkhina.

Among the submitted applications, 41% relate to the restoration of private homes, almost 59% are apartments. Currently, the fund has 35 billion hryvnias, but the Ministry of Finance forecasts an increase in revenues.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Britain has delivered long-range 'Storm Shadow' cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of expected counteroffensive - according to CNN

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why am I just now learning that the patriot defense system took out a Russian hypersonic missile?

That's scary effective and has to make you reconsider using one in the future.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


pssssst: slava hedgekraine
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Journalists arrested for being spies in 3.....2......1....
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: But in any event, good news today. I was in such a good mood when i got home i told my wife to take off her pants on bend over the couch (She laughed and told me to go take a nap). I was sort of surprised, as porn has taught me that i should get sex then, but as she's my wife and not my step mom maybe that was why.


Sorry to hear about no sex.
Good to hear about foot healing.
 
mederu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagners Might be trapped in Bakhmut and Encircled by Ukrainian Forces
Youtube AFpWA5FKoyI

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
10 May: UKRAINIANS DOUBLED THE SCALE OF OPERATION IN 1 DAY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube V2xK5CuhCJI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukrainians just annihilated an entire Wagner unit in Bakhmut | Moscow parade failure |Ukraine Update
Youtube 1yYmUrInOWs

Yesterdays Artur
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 🥳🎉🎊GOOD NEWS!🥳🎉🎊
I have been cleared to begin Rehab! (for my foot, not for booze, i've been ready for that for a long time now)

Facts:
* Foot "soft parts" look good; no swelling redness or whatever.✅
* MRI scan was inconclusive, but not bad, so slight ✅
* There's still a slight seeping from one hole (mom joke here)❌

The docs arent confident the infection is completely gone, but given that i've been off antibiotics for a few weeks now and i'm still improving and not worsening, they think the best way to find out is to "go all in" and confirm or deny its' presence by putting me into rehab. If its still there, they'll have to start ALL OVER surgically; but if i'm free of it, this should be the beginning of the end.

So my own counter-offensive is about to start, too. The next phase for sure is starting. Now i go back to my general practitioner/hausarzt and plan a Reha Programm with one of the many PTs in the area. If i'm done, i'm done; if i'm still infected, my reha will not go well.

It sort of feels like the medical equivalent of trying to find out if there's a sniper by sending a guy out in the open and seeing if he gets shot.

But in any event, good news today. I was in such a good mood when i got home i told my wife to take off her pants on bend over the couch (She laughed and told me to go take a nap). I was sort of surprised, as porn has taught me that i should get sex then, but as she's my wife and not my step mom maybe that was why.

May my spring counter offensive go as well as we hope Ukraine's will!

And if you see me in Heidelberg's Old Town tonight, step over me. Slava Ukaini. 🇺🇦


Boo-yah, my Son.

Now go forth and do thy rehab penance and try not to get infected again.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Journalists arrested for being spies in 3.....2......1....


My impression was satellite imagery, not on the ground in Crimea.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Why am I just now learning that the patriot defense system took out a Russian hypersonic missile?

That's scary effective and has to make you reconsider using one in the future.


*hypersonic only during re-entry
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Ground truth their data?


Huh, I think my Canadian geologist might be showing. I heard that phrase at every field camp I was ever at.

/of course, knowing where the nearest booze store was, was our most chiefly developed skill.
//next to swatting blackflies, those suckers are dangerous.
 
Twizelite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I finally catch the start of a thread, just when I'm off to bed at 12:08 am NZ time. (That's tomorrow for all of you). Keep up the good work people, and well done FJ on your progress. I've been mostly lurking for the last 442 days.
Slava Ukraine from the middle of nowhere. I'll have to bone up on my fanny jokes and stay up late more often.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.