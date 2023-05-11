 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sometimes a good deed like saving a baby from rolling into traffic pays off (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
36
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wino saved my bay-bay!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I saw the French Connection, I was a very young teen and this scene was amazing.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


and I think the movie The Untouchables had a baby carriage scene too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a hell of a good deed....
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the word of the day is: pushchair
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: And the word of the day is: pushchair


I was thinking "pot wash"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was going to eat the baby, but it worked out better this way
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That is a hell of a good deed....


Yeah, unless the baby he saved grows up to be the next Hitler.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Somaticasual: That is a hell of a good deed....

Yeah, unless the baby he saved grows up to be the next Hitler.


<shrugs> There are already plenty of Young republicans. Worst case: He'll grow up to be *a* next hitler...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: and I think the movie The Untouchables had a baby carriage scene too.


"Take him" was the first thing that popped into my head.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once in a parking lot during a rain shower and I saw a driver's license floating down the gutter toward a storm drain. I rescued it and saw that it was the license for a newly-minted kid driver. I mailed it to the address that was on it and the driver's father mailed me back a Subway gift card.

But this is pretty cool, too.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In retrospect, I should have majored in Pram Stopping.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to be honest. I thought this was one of those viral made up bullshiat stories in the beginning. Good for him. I hope the opportunity gives him a chance to turn his life around.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free baby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was awesome.  Really cringe-inducing watching the aunt try to get up
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ron Nessman had just interviewed as a pot wash American restaurant chain Applebees on May 1

This be journalism
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Naked Gun 33 Railway Hall Stairs shooting scene
Youtube vdNen5223RA
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Ron Nessman had just interviewed as a pot wash American restaurant chain Applebees on May 1

This be journalism


So, "pot wash" means "shiatty" then?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Somaticasual: That is a hell of a good deed....

Yeah, unless the baby he saved grows up to be the next Hitler.


Well, it appears I'm not needed in this thread.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

basscomm: I was once in a parking lot during a rain shower and I saw a driver's license floating down the gutter toward a storm drain. I rescued it and saw that it was the license for a newly-minted kid driver. I mailed it to the address that was on it and the driver's father mailed me back a Subway gift card.

But this is pretty cool, too.


Maybe not as lifesaving, but that's still a good deed of you.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 550x382]


She got sent to prison for that one, though
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This article fails to mention this took place in Hesperia, CA, where the wind blows free, and it was the wind that tried to kill the baby.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: trappedspirit: Ron Nessman had just interviewed as a pot wash American restaurant chain Applebees on May 1

This be journalism

So, "pot wash" means "shiatty" then?


That would be redundant, they already mentioned Applebee's
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every time a neck tattooed homeless person saves a baby they get a job. Job market is funny like that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And that baby grew up to be Hitler.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

basscomm: I was once in a parking lot during a rain shower and I saw a driver's license floating down the gutter toward a storm drain. I rescued it and saw that it was the license for a newly-minted kid driver. I mailed it to the address that was on it and the driver's father mailed me back a Subway gift card.

But this is pretty cool, too.


I did something similar. I found a wallet in a parking lot and there was 150 cash in it along with various IDs and cards. Well, I took the cash and threw the wallet in the storm drain so no one could use it to steal their identity. So, I'm kinda like this guy too. And the $150 reward was pretty nice too.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
csb

Back in the late-70s when I was just a few years old, I was playing in the driveway, in the car--pretending to drive or whatever. Back then, there was no shifter interlock. I managed to shift it into neutral, I guess, because the car started rolling back down the driveway toward a busy 4-lane road we lived on. Our neighbor saw it, ran through the hedge between our yards, jumped in the car and stopped it. Right place, right time. By the time I was old enough to be able to even understand and thank him, he had been dead for a few years.

/csb
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I found a wallet in a parking lot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: csb

Back in the late-70s when I was just a few years old, I was playing in the driveway, in the car--pretending to drive or whatever. Back then, there was no shifter interlock. I managed to shift it into neutral, I guess, because the car started rolling back down the driveway toward a busy 4-lane road we lived on. Our neighbor saw it, ran through the hedge between our yards, jumped in the car and stopped it. Right place, right time. By the time I was old enough to be able to even understand and thank him, he had been dead for a few years.

/csb


Wow!  I have a similar story. I was about 5 in the early 70's playing in Dad's VW Beetle. Don't know what I did, but when I was done playing in it, I went back in the house.  About an hour later our next door neighbor knocks on the door.

"Hey Mrs Steklo, you know your husband's Beetle in the yard across the street right?"

I guess I took the brake off and the car rolled down our driveway and into the neighbor's yard across the street. It missed the mailbox so that was good...
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bet that grand-aunt has reoccurring nightmares over that incident and is never going to care for a child solo again.
 
hobnail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: The first time I saw the French Connection, I was a very young teen and this scene was amazing.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x459]

and I think the movie The Untouchables had a baby carriage scene too.


Battleship Potemkin has the OG baby carriage scene, though.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: The first time I saw the French Connection, I was a very young teen and this scene was amazing.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x459]

and I think the movie The Untouchables had a baby carriage scene too.


And here I was, having recently seen The Blues Brothers, wondering why a single car was having so much trouble navigating the road under the elevated train.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: csb

Back in the late-70s when I was just a few years old, I was playing in the driveway, in the car--pretending to drive or whatever. Back then, there was no shifter interlock. I managed to shift it into neutral, I guess, because the car started rolling back down the driveway toward a busy 4-lane road we lived on. Our neighbor saw it, ran through the hedge between our yards, jumped in the car and stopped it. Right place, right time. By the time I was old enough to be able to even understand and thank him, he had been dead for a few years.

/csb


We threw an argumentative idiot out of a classic car show because he left his car idling in park with his young kids inside and one tried to grab the gear shift lever.  A club member ran over and reached in through the window to stop this, the car owner started yelling at the club member for what amounted to saving his kids, his car, and his bank balance.  So we didn't need his $40 to enter into our show.
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: RobotSpider: csb

Back in the late-70s when I was just a few years old, I was playing in the driveway, in the car--pretending to drive or whatever. Back then, there was no shifter interlock. I managed to shift it into neutral, I guess, because the car started rolling back down the driveway toward a busy 4-lane road we lived on. Our neighbor saw it, ran through the hedge between our yards, jumped in the car and stopped it. Right place, right time. By the time I was old enough to be able to even understand and thank him, he had been dead for a few years.

/csb

Wow!  I have a similar story. I was about 5 in the early 70's playing in Dad's VW Beetle. Don't know what I did, but when I was done playing in it, I went back in the house.  About an hour later our next door neighbor knocks on the door.

"Hey Mrs Steklo, you know your husband's Beetle in the yard across the street right?"

I guess I took the brake off and the car rolled down our driveway and into the neighbor's yard across the street. It missed the mailbox so that was good...


Weird! I ALSO put a '70s Beetle into neutral when I was 3. Rolled it backwards down the driveway and took out the mailbox across the street. I have no memory of this, but my grandma never let my grandpa off of not locking the car doors.
 
