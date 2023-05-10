 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The search for Zed continues   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Yatton, Prosecutor, Bristol, North Somerset, Court, Crown Court, Defendant, Count  
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead.


dammit!

/on the jukebox in the Black Horse pub, where I used to live, there was a brilliant b-side called Zed's Dead, but I can't remember who it was by, and got nuthin, googling  :(
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a bike, it's a chopper
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Repeat.  Or at least, I really, really hope it's a repeat and there aren't two different people running around in gimp suits and scaring others.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Zed?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Repeat.  Or at least, I really, really hope it's a repeat and there aren't two different people running around in gimp suits and scaring others.


In a world approaching 8 billion people, you think there's only one gimp that gets loose?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

