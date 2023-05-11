 Skip to content
(AP News)   Many are probably dead   (apnews.com)
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll I certainly am.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I post on my dead friends' FB pages all the time.  They turn into memorials and meeting places for old friends.   Dunno why FB gets such grief for this.  So what if Boomers and older Gen Xers meet up there an share pix of our gardens and grandkids?    Why is that a bad thing, unless you simply don't want older people to do anything but eat at Denny's and play Bingo.

Ageism is stupid and  unproductive and, while you're at it, get off my lawn.
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. My brother passed away 7 years ago and his FB page is still there. Occasionally some friends of his will tag it when they are doing a cancer research fundraiser.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll probably be dead in 5 to 10 years. What's going to happen to all my Facebook smart aleck comments and posts? How long will my page stay up? If they delete it, where will all my gibes and gambols go? My gorge rises at it!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Facebook is great if you want to see Jimbob argue politics in bad faith.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I post on my dead friends' FB pages all the time.  They turn into memorials and meeting places for old friends.   Dunno why FB gets such grief for this.  So what if Boomers and older Gen Xers meet up there an share pix of our gardens and grandkids?    Why is that a bad thing, unless you simply don't want older people to do anything but eat at Denny's and play Bingo.

Ageism is stupid and  unproductive and, while you're at it, get off my lawn.


It's also a fun way to get emotionally manipulated by an algorithm into being a racist garbage person. YES, go to Denny's and play bingo! Please! Have you heard about this fun new game Pickle-ball?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someday soon we will all be able to customize an AI to continue posting witty comments in our own personal styles even after we depart.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Stud Gerbil: I post on my dead friends' FB pages all the time.  They turn into memorials and meeting places for old friends.   Dunno why FB gets such grief for this.  So what if Boomers and older Gen Xers meet up there an share pix of our gardens and grandkids?    Why is that a bad thing, unless you simply don't want older people to do anything but eat at Denny's and play Bingo.

Ageism is stupid and  unproductive and, while you're at it, get off my lawn.

It's also a fun way to get emotionally manipulated by an algorithm into being a racist garbage person. YES, go to Denny's and play bingo! Please! Have you heard about this fun new game Pickle-ball?


I can't speak for anyone else, but I have free will and decide myself not to be racist.  Personal responsibility is a hell of a concept.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if a plurality are catfishing scam skins.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: I can't speak for anyone else, but I have free will and decide myself not to be racist.


you're right, you're the only one who is never influenced by anybody ever
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get annual birthday reminders from a couple of dead Facebook friends.  Touching, and kind of creepy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh, I guess there are 3 billion weak, worthless people that exist in the world.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Huh, I guess there are 3 billion weak, worthless people that exist in the world.


Better tell them to drop and give you 20
 
I'm momby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Facebook and its messenger app has a better platform for communal sharing of videos, photos, and posts about community fundraisers, local school fundraisers, etc for me, my family and my friends.

I do wish media would quit trying to make cheugy a word. I remember when some chick first floated it and it got shot down. Now I've seen it in 3 different media platforms in the past two days in comments similar to the one in this AP "news" story.

I honestly am disappointed in AP news for apparently running out of news and being forced to go with this article.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just imagine it'll be like when I read magazines from 1920s and they boldly say racist and sexist things that went out of style 50 years ago. I had to look up what a "coolie" was.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I post on my dead friends' FB pages all the time.  They turn into memorials and meeting places for old friends.   Dunno why FB gets such grief for this.  So what if Boomers and older Gen Xers meet up there an share pix of our gardens and grandkids?    Why is that a bad thing, unless you simply don't want older people to do anything but eat at Denny's and play Bingo.

Ageism is stupid and  unproductive and, while you're at it, get off my lawn.


the young uns will always make fun of the oldsters; one day it will be their turn. Only one way out of it.
I keep a FB group account from a place I worked 20+ years ago. I keep it for the obituaries.
 
