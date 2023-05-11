 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   American Airlines sued by short-hop passenger   (fox2now.com)
21
    More: Fail, American Airlines, Baggage, Airline, Motorized wheelchair, Michael Williams, Baggage claim, prosthetic leg, Suitcase  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2023 at 7:30 AM



21 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be hopping mad about it.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe they pulled a Joey and threw into a fireplace.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He may sue but I don't think he has a leg to stand on.

*I'll see myself out.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's like software "license agreements".  The terms and conditions are one way.  The end user has no access to negotiation.  You either agree, or you don't travel.  You either agree, or you can't use any of the software.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, why did he check his leg?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be glad it wasn't United, they would have charged him a fee for losing the leg.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The special-made leg, I put it in my suitcase. I put the sticker on it that says "fragile,"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Flying with American Airlines won't cost you an arm and a leg. Just a leg.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Depending on how advanced that prosthetic limb was, my response ranges from "that really sucks" all the way to "..Dude...".
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, why did he check his leg?


If I were flying with anything that cost as much as a car and it fit as a carry-on, you can bet I'd keep it with me on a flight.

Even more so if it was literally an item I needed to be ambulatory.

Don't check anything of inordinate value if you can possibly avoid it. It's just dumb.
 
oryx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The lawyer for American Airlines says Mr. Williams doesn't have a leg to stand on.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bravo on the headline, Subby.

If I were this guy, I'd break a foot off in the airline's ass.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've heard of airlines cancelling the last leg of a flight but this is too easy!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the airline can claim "they don't believe you" and refuse to pay for lost luggage then there isn't enough incentive for airlines to not lose your luggage.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Personally important items are treated as any old freight, and sucked into this vortex are valuable musical instruments, etc. Post-farked transport stories do not address the problem before it is too late. Is there a way to change this without insisting underpaid people (and bad software) stop mistreating, breaking, stealing, and/or losing track of them?

I would suggest web camera views available to public or maybe just a single traveler on every part of their luggage's passage. They can watch it from the moment it leaves them until the moment they get it back, and press a button if they think it has been mistreated/lost. If the current systems "know" where every item is, then they can be viewed.

It would be good for trust. The bandwidth is there. And people may stop taking their bad day out on something that is asymmetrically valuable compared to their mood, workload, injustice, or lack of care.

Or is this idea trampling on a worker's right to be shiat in private to a stranger's belongings as a way of sticking it to their own boss? Or just incompetent?

Damn, I hope I have pasted enough of a picture to cover most of the obvious single problems to this approach.

Why yes, I am nearly asleep at the keyboard. Love to you all though. Especially in the UKR threads.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I often have to travel with some expensive equipment.  I just UPS it to my destination and insure it instead of checking it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oryx: The lawyer for American Airlines says Mr. Williams doesn't have a leg to stand on.


No matter which way you lean, the airport was clearly in the wrong.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope this guy gets his leg back..And the finds some C-Level person at American and inserts it up their AA-hole.
When you use a mode of transport..And PAY to have yourself and your items conveyed from set points.
ALL things should be treated likewise, people and cargo..They ALL payed to be conveyed..
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Williams was flying from Indianapolis to Charlotte on his way home to St. Louis.

Indy to StL through Charlotte? Hard to imagine it wouldn't it have just been easier just to drive 240 miles.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But now he's certain to win the butt-kicking contest.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's probably at the lost luggage store by now.
 
