(Newport Plain Talk)   Meth salad might be the new rage. Just remember to get consent from the people eating it   (newportplaintalk.com) divider line
18
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the ER and I tested positive for meth and I do not do drugs

You didn't used to
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like mine with seizure dressing.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, most people do eat salad to try to lose weight.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One. If that dude gave me a salad, I wouldn't eat it.
Two. If that dude gave me a salad and it tasted salty, I would assume the worst. Which is why, see rule one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why go to the ER when you can just grab a shovel and start digging holes in random places?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I need Ice-T to tell me what "tossing meth salad" means.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

"How are your salads?"
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You got meth in my salad
You got salad in my meth
mmm Two great tastes that taste great together
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson

Well, surprise, surprise, surprise!
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: One. If that dude gave me a salad, I wouldn't eat it.
Two. If that dude gave me a salad and it tasted salty, I would assume the worst. Which is why, see rule one.


yeah, I'd be relieved to find out it was meth.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why go to the ER when you can just grab a shovel and start digging holes in random places?


preview.redd.it


/As a former meth user, I completely understood the psychology of this scene.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We recognize you are attempting to access this website from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) including the EU which enforces the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and therefore access cannot be granted at this time.

not breaching GDPR obviously not an option

/tbh actually I don't know what implications are for a website
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
silly man, you put meth in smoothies...
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure that guy asked the cops "Did they test the salad for semen? Because I didn't put that in there."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mean a speedba... oh, wait. A literal salad? Well, that's a waste of drugs.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From the article:  From the article: Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn't seem right.

Fark user image
 
chatoyance
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some poor bastard drank meth-laced beer unwittingly in New Zealand. He commented on it tasting salty then said he thought he was dying and then he turned out to be correct about the latter.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay, you might win friends with salad.  Scabby, toothless, and twitchy friends, but still...
Fark user image
 
