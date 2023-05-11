 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Cops are having a hard time tracking down getaway cars used by criminals who printed their own license plates   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Homicide, High school, Crime, Police, Law, Car, use of paper tags, Misdemeanor  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is a Mr. McLovin of Honolulu, Hawaii
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For no reason whatsoever. I have always wondered if you could shine a strobe light or a laser light or something onto a license plate that would affect a camera but not the human eye. It would look normal but the camera license plate readers would no be able to get a clean image. Maybe a blacklight or infrared light just outside of visual range but would still be seen by a camera?

:O    :)
 
Kraig57
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: For no reason whatsoever. I have always wondered if you could shine a strobe light or a laser light or something onto a license plate that would affect a camera but not the human eye. It would look normal but the camera license plate readers would no be able to get a clean image. Maybe a blacklight or infrared light just outside of visual range but would still be seen by a camera?

:O    :)


Some states like Texas have security threads in the plates, and Texas has them in paper tags now.
Another money printer for the 3M corporation.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the infamous danger tag
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should see Denver. I swear I see someone driving here with no plates nearly every day. I don't mean expired paper temp plates either or a window sticker, just an empty spot where the plate would ordinarily be.

And it certainly seems like the cops here do *not* care about that either, at all.
 
