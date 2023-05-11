 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   When you do a lockdown you usually don't want to lock the shooter in with everybody else   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Prosecutor, Schizophrenia, Samuel McCray, Trial, Weapon, Bullet, Magistrate, Customer  
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It worked in Uvalde. Eventually.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He wasn't a shooter at that point. Still not a great idea, but the headline, as usual, does jot reflect reality.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 From the article: Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn't seem right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah I've known someone with paranoid schizophrenia who would react in very extreme ways, like jumping out of a closed second floor window extreme, if startled or locked in a room.

The fact they had a gun is insane.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Picklehead: From the article: Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn't seem right.

[Fark user image 225x225]


I already made that joke in the right thread.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Picklehead: From the article: Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn't seem right.

[Fark user image 225x225]


Oops! Wrong thread!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$10M bond for a guy with a debit card that was declined for $4?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
McCray's attorney, whose name was unclear...

I know that family!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would you even have a system that can lock people inside? The person who owns the place is gonna get sued hard.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you don't want additional casualties it'd seem to be a perfectly reasonable choice. Also, GUN CONTROL LEGISLATION.
 
