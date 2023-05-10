 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Don't worry the dead in Florida haven't risen, it was just a police officer making personal purchases with a dead persons stolen credit card   (nbcnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Credit card fraud, Theft, Credit card, Law enforcement officer, Fraud, Crime, Police officer, dead man's credit card information  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 10:25 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NOT FLAWDUH
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did she use some other dead guy's credit card to post her bond?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Male cops either want to f*ck their female colleagues or they will f*ck them over when they refuse their advances.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When you Discover evidence, you use it against you.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guys, she really needed those lashes.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess she forgot that law enforcement investigates such things.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe she was buying those eyelashes for her nonbinary drag queen girlfriend.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A "cold-hearted" Florida police officer

No, just criminal.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are you sure, subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
that doesn't prove they haven't risen...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who commits an obvious and career ending crime for $450? That doesn't come anywhere close to covering the costs of fleeing the jurisdiction, let alone retiring to a non-extradition country.
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Who commits an obvious and career ending crime for $450? That doesn't come anywhere close to covering the costs of fleeing the jurisdiction, let alone retiring to a non-extradition country.


Cops typically aren't the brightest knife in the crayon box.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fast food and eyelashes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Who commits an obvious and career ending crime for $450? That doesn't come anywhere close to covering the costs of fleeing the jurisdiction, let alone retiring to a non-extradition country.


Stupid people.
In the Army I saw people use government credit cards to buy stupid shiat (like a washer and dryer) all the time. Not even newbies, NCOs. I guess they thought the government wouldn't notice?
I also used to do CCTV work.  Got to watch a McDonald's night manager taking the night's cash, and shove it right in her purse. At one point she looks at the monitor that shows the cameras and her specifically with the cash in hand, so she unplugs the monitor.
People are just farking stupid and have no trouble ending their career and farking up their lives over fairly trivial amounts of money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People in Florida are not the risen dead.

People in Florida are the living dead.

Big difference.
 
eckspat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Making personal purchases with a dead persons stolen credit card? Hmm. Who did the dead person steal it from? TFA doesn't say.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.