(MLive.com)   Subby's kid can't bring a backpack to school anymore in a shocking attempt to subvert the 2nd amendment and infringe that which shall not be infringed. Murica beats out Sad and Scary tag   (mlive.com) divider line
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

/subby

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
Bootleg: LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?


Yes, they are banning all bags (backpacks, book bags) and haven't given us an alternative. I have an old-timey bookstrap in my Amazon cart right now. Also looking at hand carts, but only sarcastically.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
So...no more homework!!! "Sorry teach, can't carry my math, English, and science book all at once."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
LaViergeNoire: Bootleg: LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?

Yes, they are banning all bags (backpacks, book bags) and haven't given us an alternative. I have an old-timey bookstrap in my Amazon cart right now. Also looking at hand carts, but only sarcastically.


Huh. I used a satchel back in my HS days, but that'd probably fall under the ban as well. Maybe a couple pairs of JNCOs with custom pockets built in?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
What I find shocking is that there is a Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Grand Rapids.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so sorry. time to dust off the belts and tie up their books like old days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Go big.

img.uline.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
cretinbob: What I find shocking is that there is a Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Grand Rapids.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
"We have to come together to do something about guns getting into the hands of our babies. We will be a part of the solution. We are taking action as a district and we are pleading with each member of this community for your support."

Do they want the babies to have guns, or do they want to prevent babies from having guns.  It's hard to tell nowdays.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Hmm.  I know it is Kent County not Ottawa but I was still expecting a more christofacist response.

That said - "if you're not Dutch, you're not much" seems to still reign over there.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
LaViergeNoire: Bootleg: LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

/subby

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?

Yes, they are banning all bags (backpacks, book bags) and haven't given us an alternative. I have an old-timey bookstrap in my Amazon cart right now. Also looking at hand carts, but only sarcastically.


Big reusable grocery bag?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
Damn, I miss the days when 3rd gra
 
LarrySouth
Zero Point Scalar Field: Damn, I miss the days when 3rd gra


BANG!!!

/ S
 
TorpedoOrca
The bulletproof backpack industry will not take too kindly to this

/ these are real images from bulletproof backpack sellers
// AMERICA!
/// third slashie puts a puts a backpack on as a frontpack

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
Sounds like you live in a school district with a high population of parents/guardians who are really stupid or doing/dealing lots of drugs.

Move.
 
EBN-OZN
LaViergeNoire: Bootleg: LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

/subby

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?

Yes, they are banning all bags (backpacks, book bags) and haven't given us an alternative. I have an old-timey bookstrap in my Amazon cart right now. Also looking at hand carts, but only sarcastically.


Carry their stuff in a 5 gallon Homer bucket? Not joking. When they take away the viable options, what's left?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
BizarreMan: "We have to come together to do something about guns getting into the hands of our babies. We will be a part of the solution. We are taking action as a district and we are pleading with each member of this community for your support."

Do they want the babies to have guns, or do they want to prevent babies from having guns.  It's hard to tell nowdays.

Do they want the babies to have guns, or do they want to prevent babies from having guns.  It's hard to tell nowdays.


How is babbygun formed?
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
The Weary Optimist: Hmm.  I know it is Kent County not Ottawa but I was still expecting a more christofacist response.

That said - "if you're not Dutch, you're not much" seems to still reign over there.


As God as my witness, I've only heard my Dutch family say that ironically.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
Can't even take a purse into a concert or sporting event anymore at the local arena and ballparks.

Are Fanny packs allowed?
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
Sure, ban the bags. Whatever. Nothing seems to matter anymore. 2nd time in a week... Jfc.
 
adam6464
Wasn't there a news story a while back where some kids started bringing their stuff to school in ridiculous containers because backpacks were banned?  One girl brought her books in a microwave.
 
raygundan
What is needed here is some sort of very large-caliber gun, sufficient to put their books inside, that can be strapped to your kids' backs.

Your right to gun-bags cannot be infringed.
 
bigdog1960
Get them a briefcase or a violin.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
The Weary Optimist: Hmm.  I know it is Kent County not Ottawa but I was still expecting a more christofacist response.

That said - "if you're not Dutch, you're not much" seems to still reign over there.


Kent is pretty blue at the moment but this remains a thing.
 
TorpedoOrca
mcsiegs: Sounds like you live in a school district with a high population of parents/guardians who are really stupid or doing/dealing lots of drugs.

Move.

Move.


You move! Why in the world should we have to tolerate a proliferation of guns and school shootings?

Sounds like you are really stupid/doing a lot of drugs
 
SirMadness
cheap_thoughts: Can't even take a purse into a concert or sporting event anymore at the local arena and ballparks.

Are Fanny packs allowed?

Are Fanny packs allowed?


I was absolutely furious in Las Vegas. When I was told I couldn't take my backpack into the gay bar, and that they had no coat check...

About an hour later it hit me why....

What an awful feeling.
 
baxterdog
Chompachangas: The Weary Optimist: Hmm.  I know it is Kent County not Ottawa but I was still expecting a more christofacist response.

That said - "if you're not Dutch, you're not much" seems to still reign over there.

As God as my witness, I've only heard my Dutch family say that ironically.


yes, yes, but have you seen a turkey fly?
 
The Bunyip
Framers should have put backpacks in the Constitution if they were so important to freedom.

/ they would have called them knapsacks
// sack
 
baxterdog
raygundan: What is needed here is some sort of very large-caliber gun, sufficient to put their books inside, that can be strapped to your kids' backs.

Your right to gun-bags cannot be infringed.

Your right to gun-bags cannot be infringed.


Boom! Get your Large Caliber Book Company pack today!


(Boom)
 
mcsiegs
TorpedoOrca: mcsiegs: Sounds like you live in a school district with a high population of parents/guardians who are really stupid or doing/dealing lots of drugs.

Move.

You move! Why in the world should we have to tolerate a proliferation of guns and school shootings?

Sounds like you are really stupid/doing a lot of drugs


We shouldn't but nothing is changing.

So, it's all risk management at this point.

For example, Amazon seems a lot safer than the malls these days, no?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
adam6464: Wasn't there a news story a while back where some kids started bringing their stuff to school in ridiculous containers because backpacks were banned?  One girl brought her books in a microwave.


https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/dress-code-bans-backpacks-student-writes-essay-potential-solution-carries-books-microwave-014608992.html
 
Jz4p
born_yesterday: LaViergeNoire: Bootleg: LaViergeNoire: I'm torn between freaking out that it happened and trying to figure out how a high schooler with a Chromebook, charger, multiple books and folders, etc. and no assigned locker is supposed to do. Learn to juggle by morning?

/subby

Create a stack of them and tie a string around it to make a bundle? Carry them on their head?

But seriously, are they banning all bags for your kid's school, or some other weird requirement?

Yes, they are banning all bags (backpacks, book bags) and haven't given us an alternative. I have an old-timey bookstrap in my Amazon cart right now. Also looking at hand carts, but only sarcastically.

Big reusable grocery bag?


Too easy to smuggle a gun in. Try again.
 
Biledriver
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.ca/Clear-Tote-Bag-Stadium-Approved/dp/B07MDB7QH2

Possible get around?
 
