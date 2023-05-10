 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   With no suspects and few clues, police have nothing to go on   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ROBERT PALMER【LOOKING FOR CLUES】1980
Youtube txrrq5onbtA
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the one hand, if you want help finding a vehicle it might behoove you to post a pic of said vehicle. On the other, I'm 99% certain that the picture in your head when you read "toilet go-kart" is exactly what it looks like.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material, subby.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe next time he'll put locking 25cent stall doors on it
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bugerz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
shiatter carts are an interesting take on the old barstool racer. Still prefer me a cooler cart.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did they check the pool?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/maps/uv?pb=!1s0x5490013853e5b2b5%3A0xbf9fffee65292aab!3m1!7e115!4s%2Fmaps%2Fplace%2FStollwerck%2BPlumbing%2B%2526%2BSewer%2F%4047.9452238%2C-122.3006635%2C3a%2C75y%2C8.65h%2C90t%2Fdata%3D*213m4*211e1*213m2*211s445VBpOAw84v8-sWuNrj8g*212e0*214m2*213m1*211s0x5490013853e5b2b5%3A0xbf9fffee65292aab%3Fsa%3DX!5sStollwerck%20Plumbing%20%26%20Sewer%20-%20Google%20Search!15sCgIgAQ&imagekey=!1e2!2s445VBpOAw84v8-sWuNrj8g&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwilxNvChOz-AhXGZzABHcm_AYMQpx96BAhIEA0

it is not the big one, look a little to the right.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bugerz: shiatter carts are an interesting take on the old barstool racer. Still prefer me a cooler cart.


I almost had a "brown note" moment on a go-kart many moons ago. I can understand.

/took my stomach almost a full minute to settle down
//slowed down
///didn't stop, it was a race
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably this guy. His was full.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
suspect is hatless, I repeat... hatless!
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to thank and applaud subby for being subtle and creative. Mostly I want to thank subby for striking a blow against painfully unfunny, butchered cliche headlines that aren't really funny even when people don't fark them up, which they usually do.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I want to thank and applaud subby for being subtle and creative. Mostly I want to thank subby for striking a blow against painfully unfunny, butchered cliche headlines that aren't really funny even when people don't fark them up, which they usually do.


and you submitted so many of them with a better headline, as well!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
