(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "I'm not into cartoons. That's the irony of it." -- Gary Larson. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Cartoonishly Absurd Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gary Larson (born August 14, 1950) is an American cartoonist most famous for his single-panel comic The Far Side, and I can already hear you saying "Wait, he's a cartoonist, not a writer!" In response, I submit three observations: A) the core of writing is creativity, B) there are technical details in comic art equivalent to the technical details of any other creative endeavor that we can learn from, and C) I'm crunched for time so I gotta get something down. Adam Savage, in his book Every Tool's a Hammer, wraps creativity itself up as 'making' and repeatedly stresses that all forms of creation are ultimately 'making': writing fiction, writing code, or building a bulletproof Iron Man suit that you can fly around in are all fundamentally the same thing. And I'm not gonna argue with someone that knows that much about explosives.

The Far Side is a surreal comic often presenting anthropomorphized animals or objects reflecting human experience from a twisted mirror universe standpoint, where aliens, cows, squid, or the monster under the bed can stand in for the reader in any number of improbable situations. It could be offensive, dark, a and morbid - picture a chicken in a kitchen, holding a box of cake mix, and eyeballing the nest which contained an egg, presumably needed for the recipe - and it could sometimes be so bizarre that the only humor itself was how bizarre it was.

The humor in the Far Side is absurdist and somehow cumulative. Reading one panel by itself might bring at most a smile, but read more, and the total ridiculousness of *gestures around wildly* everything stands out. As a creator, he gently turns you around to look at yourself and see how strange everything really is.

(Also, he did actually write a book.)

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

I'm a bit behind in responding to submissions, so if you've sent something in in the last two weeks or so, uh, I'll get right on that!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?


CSB

In 3rd grade (1973) our class was asked to write cartoons for the local news paper. Each week a different school was chosen.  The class voted on the best cartoon to be submitted. I won.

My cartoon was published on a Sunday along with all the other (real cartoons) So it got me thinking, I could be a cartoonist. So I wrote another cartoon and sent it in directly to the newspaper.

About 2 weeks later I received a letter from the editor.

"Dear Mr Steklo,

Thank you for your cartoon submission to Newsday. We are sad to announce that our newspaper is only accepting cartoons under syndication for publication and since you are a free-lance artist, we are unable to publish your work.

Sincerely,
Newsday"

Well, I had no idea what any of that meant. But I understood I was being rejected.

In my free time now, while at work, I tend to doodle and make silly cartoons. I just don't show them to anyone.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fans do tend to make terrible authors.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not quite a Far Side cartoon, but 'Paradocs', my Doc Savage / Doctor Who crossover fanfic, with them teaming up to foil the Master at the 1939 NY World's Fair, is making progress.  I'm on the home stretch, hammering the dents out of the last section of plot outline and trying to give it a bit of a polish so I can draft the end of the story.

A writer friend of mine looked over the current draft and provided some suggestions that I think have improved it noticeably.  It's tough mixing two such mythos in with a healthy percentage of real world history, and I'm hoping the final result will at least be entertaining and answer a few mysteries from both fiction and reality.

If anyone want a look, send me an email at the address in my profile.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writing a comic is a form of writing a story, of course, but as differentiated from all-text literature, the main differences are in the format of the writing itself, not the story as such. A comic script reads, and is written, like a screenplay more than a novel, especially if the writer and the illustrator are different people. Writing code is an entirely different and unrelated skill, and isn't creative in an artistic sense. Constructive, ideally, but that's not quite the same thing.  Creativity might come in on the matter of what you're writing the code to do.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: I can already hear you saying "Wait, he's a cartoonist, not a writer!"


*coughCow Toolscough*

/  Not actually disagreeing with you. It's an interesting thought.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Claire found herself at a bridge crossing over a canal in Venice. The stink was unbearable. "Why on earth would I travel here during the summer?"  She thought to herself. No one told her that the locals used the canals to discard their waste and in the summer when it's hot and humid, the stink rises and is quite annoying. No one mentioned it. Not her boyfriend, not the travel agent who helped book the trip, not her parents and not even Pino, her tour guide who she met a week prior to arriving in Venice.  Claire quickly pinched her nose and breathed through her mouth.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!


"Thank you for agreeing to this meeting, Agent CGU-11. We have a situation where your unique talents have become critical to our country's efforts. Do you understand?"

*rrraaawwwkkkk!!!!*

"If you could please break cover long enough to acknowledge this briefing, it would be really helpful."

*rrraaawwwkkkk!!!! rrraaawwwkkkk!!!!*

"You're not Agent CGU-11, are you?"

*rrraaawwwkkkk!!!!*

"Damn it! I can never tell you apart from the real thing! I hate this farking job!"

The handler stormed off in a huff, which was apparently her favorite mode of transportation. The bird sat on the rail for several minutes, preening its feathers. After the handler was well and truly gone, the bird looked straight at the camera and said, "Bloody hell! That was a bit racist, innit?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.


Funny you might say that.

The Shakespeare Programming Language
 
whitroth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Fans do tend to make terrible authors.


Um, are you talking fans of a thing (a series, show, whatever)? Because almost all sf&fantasy writers started as fans, are still fans, and have friends who are fans.

ObDisclosure: yes, I'm a fan. Yes, I'm also a writer, and know a lot of writers.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.


Not sure I'd agree with your sentiment. I've seen snippets of code that were elegantly phrased to the point of beauty. Enough so for me to wonder if code can (in some circumstances) be a genuine art form? I've never come to a firm conclusion on that one.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Rent Party: But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.

Not sure I'd agree with your sentiment. I've seen snippets of code that were elegantly phrased to the point of beauty. Enough so for me to wonder if code can (in some circumstances) be a genuine art form? I've never come to a firm conclusion on that one.


No.  No it can not.  Your code, like all code, sucks.  And generally the suckier it is, the more "creative" the author.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.


I've been both.  /Not Willie S, but a code monkey and a writer.  I wrote assembler code for the Atari in the 70s, and sf in the 80s and 90s.  Writing good code requires creativity, elegance, and structure, all qualities that writers should aspire to.

whitroth: Nurglitch: Fans do tend to make terrible authors.

Um, are you talking fans of a thing (a series, show, whatever)? Because almost all sf&fantasy writers started as fans, are still fans, and have friends who are fans.

ObDisclosure: yes, I'm a fan. Yes, I'm also a writer, and know a lot of writers.


All true, but I have to point out that once you become a professional writer, and get to the point where you can't turn your editor off, your degree of fanship suffers.  Before I wrote, I would go down to the used bookstore once a week and buy up all the sf they had, and no matter how bad it was, I enjoyed it all.  Now I can't enjoy all that pulpy nonsense. Sturgeon's law dictates that most of what is published is terrible.  But I didn't know it then.  Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Your code, like all code, sucks.


I know my code sucks. I wasn't suggesting _my_ code was art, it's not. (Though I had my moments.)  But I've seen some rare "some" that's taken me aback.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My cover artist now has a swag shop - I ordered the "scruffy looking word herder" T-shirt in case I ever go to a con and setup an author booth ...

LinkyPoo

/I don't get a cut or nothin'
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I recently found the Youtube channel, "CrackerMilk," which features little short videos that are around 30 seconds to a minute long.  They feel like a video-version of a Far Side comic, or like they're in the spirit of Don Hertzfeldt's Rejected.

These short absurdist sketches are wonderful.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.


Heh - you've never dealt with the ones that think they're Turing then
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.

Heh - you've never dealt with the ones that think they're Turing then


One of my earliest maintenance gigs was taking over a code base from someone, who purely through the code, I learned to loath.   Years later I found out she went to prison for being a terrorist (yes, seriously) and I wasn't even remotely surprised.    She was "creative," too.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I did a multi-paneled cartoon five days a week in the local paper during and after college (damn near got a syndicate deal too but NOOOOO). It's 95% writing - which is the fun part. Drawing tends to get time-consuming and tedious.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.

Heh - you've never dealt with the ones that think they're Turing then


And yet I note you are posting using a machine full of that dastardly code.  Very clever!

I understand the animus, I guess.  Code monkeys created ChatGPT, which may put everyone but the geniuses out of business.  But the animus seems so pronounced I suspect code monkeys of Jodying your true loves, if it weren't for the fact that most of the code monkeys I knew were not anyone's obscure object of desire.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rent Party: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: What do you consider to be creativity? Is there any difference between writing a comic, writing a program, or writing a story?

I've never written a comic, but I'd imagine you have to be pretty creative.  I have written lots of stories and programs.   Writing stories requires creativity.  But if you tell me you're a "creative" programmer, I'm finding a door to shovel you out of.  Nothing sets off alarm bells more than a code monkey that think's he's farkin' Shakespeare.

Heh - you've never dealt with the ones that think they're Turing then

One of my earliest maintenance gigs was taking over a code base from someone, who purely through the code, I learned to loath.   Years later I found out she went to prison for being a terrorist (yes, seriously) and I wasn't even remotely surprised.    She was "creative," too.


One of our programmers at the last job I had wrote perfectly functional code, but it was all elliptical and bizarro-world as far as how it was accomplishing things.  Gave everyone no end of headaches - and I'm not even in that end, I was encountering her code at the super-user level in operations admin.  (We often had to fiddle with bits of programs to get them pointed to the right servers and such or ignore something being down for the time being.)  Even I quite rapidly grew to dislike what I knew I'd be looking at, because it sure as hell wasn't going to be just looking up a logical sounding string, oh no that was too easy

/yes, they hated us fiddling with their code
//no they didn't care to be woken at 4am with demands that they changed one drive letter remotely
///it was an unsatisfactory to all but necessary compromise to let those of us that had some idea what we were about make minor changes
 
