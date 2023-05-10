 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Gunfire erupts on bridge connecting Texas and Mexico, story developing   (kgns.tv) divider line
    Mexico, Tamaulipas  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a significant amount of gunfire, there.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was between the Federales and some criminals on the Mexican side
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Zombie General Santa Ana!

RUN!!!1!!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is leaving the union! Send in the -- oh, that's right, Biden's doing that already.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sicario" - Border Scene HD
Youtube IBJbqV3IROM
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.co
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have walked across that bridge to Reynosa some thirty + years ago.
Reynosa was a nasty place.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's crazy.  They put a school on a bridge?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Texas is leaving the union! Send in the -- oh, that's right, Biden's doing that already.


What shall we drink to celebrate
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to travel to Reynosa for business. It's a very dangerous town, and hearing gunfire isn't that unusual. Hearing it on the Pharr bridge? Yeah, that's a problem.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I have walked across that bridge to Reynosa some thirty + years ago.
Reynosa was a nasty place.


In other words:

No me gusta.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shooting reported at international bridge between Pharr and Reynosa"

Well, as long as it's not Pharr and Aweigh...

/or Pharr and Pharr Pharr Aweigh
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: It's Zombie General Santa Ana!

RUN!!!1!!


not a repeat from 1836

/i'm a screamer
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELCOME TO AMERICA!


BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IBJbqV3IROM]


Came for this.  Fantastic scene in a fantastic movie.

But it's not a farkin' how-to video, southern neighbors.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "Shooting reported at international bridge between Pharr and Reynosa"

Well, as long as it's not Pharr and Aweigh...

/or Pharr and Pharr Pharr Aweigh


it's not news, it's Pharrk
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shots being fired at the international bridge between Pharr, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico.

Who shoots a bridge? Guns aren't going to hurt them.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody got charged too much for street tacos.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexico is much more dangerous than the USA.  See murder statistics per 100,000 population.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wp.inews.co.uk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: shots being fired at the international bridge between Pharr, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico.

Who shoots a bridge? Guns aren't going to hurt them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"He hates that bridge!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: shots being fired at the international bridge between Pharr, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico.

Who shoots a bridge? Guns aren't going to hurt them.


You haven't been keeping up on infrastructure reports. There's some bridges that will collapse under the right moonlight.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an odd-shaped city:

Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, those bullets are undocumented!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Somebody got charged too much for street tacos.


Or ate too many and this was explosive diarrhea
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?


More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

Fark user image
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy smokes! The universe is stealing ideas from my fantasy fiction novella with all these catastrophes. STG if a giant sinkhole opens up in the center of the US, swallowing a town, I'm going to scream. Any minute now a spate of more random shootings will unfold.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LET THEM FIGHT! We can send thoughts, prayers and more ammunition.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?

More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

[Fark user image image 550x559]


Isn't Greenland part of Denmark?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?

More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

[Fark user image image 550x559]


Christ, what the hell happened in Greenland? The two guys living there got into a shootout?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess we finally have a border crisis.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.com
 
hobnail
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zedster: Sounds like it was between the Federales and some criminals on the Mexican side


I guess Pancho met his match.

/they could have had him any day
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That could be literally anything from the lack of details in that article. Rival drug gangs? A trigger-happy cop? Some bigoted hick firing on immigrants? A wanted criminal in a shootout with police? Take your pick, because the entirely of the article is "shots were fired on a bridge and people were hit by some of those shots".
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: It's Zombie General Santa Ana!

RUN!!!1!!


Should we raise Pershing, Eisenhower and Paton back from the dead to stop him?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess my history-based joke would've been funnier had I spelled Santa Anna's name correctly... :-/
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where do they bury the survivors?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?


Welcome to America - Alternatino
Youtube S_IfXmKmg9o



They have gun violence in Mexico. It's just that their gun violence makes sense.
 
MZach42
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I have walked across that bridge to Reynosa some thirty + years ago.
Reynosa was a nasty place.


Same here.  We found an OK place to eat though.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?

More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

[Fark user image 550x559]


and over half of those in the US are suicides.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?

More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

[Fark user image 550x559]

and over half of those in the US are suicides.


saying "some gun deaths are fine though" doesn't actually make america's gun violence look any better.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: giantmeteor: Aren't you supposed to wait until you're actually in America before getting shot?

More unfounded belief in American exceptionalism.  Mexico is well ahead of you in this case.  Ya'll can't even keep up with Greenland!

[Fark user image image 550x559]

Christ, what the hell happened in Greenland? The two guys living there got into a shootout?


Let's see here...Greenland's population was just over 50K in 2021, they are in the 20-25 per 100K range (colors are a little hard for me to pick up), so 10-13 gun deaths total based on that math.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems Pharr fetched.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Begun the Mexico Wars have.....
 
Stratohead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so...$5 wager says if you trace the serials of the weapons used by the Cartel here, they'd trace back to illegal straw purchase sales and gun running from the US into Mexico.
people love to talk about all the drugs coming north, while totally ignoring the illegal and deadly flow of weapons back South of the border.
...just sayin
 
AirGee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

y.yarn.co


Well this story proves that film line was BS.

Still a good flick though
 
