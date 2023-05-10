 Skip to content
(CNN)   Original threatens a Swiss village with utter destruction, prompting a rapid evacuation   (cnn.com) divider line
    Switzerland, Village, Alps, Glacier, University of Cambridge, Climate, Climate change  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Swiss village has been ordered to evacuate amid warnings a large mass of rock looming overhead could come tumbling down in the coming days."

A thing like that could leave the village full of holes.
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop the Rock
Youtube hPlQjENZldU
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess if I was ever threatened by a rock it would be a little less frightening if it was The Rock.
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original threatens a Swiss village with utter destruction, prompting a rapid evacuation

With an oversaturation of mediocre movies?
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still better than being threatened by Iraq.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The solution...
zman5.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems like a reasonable response. Here in the USA, we'd of course want to debate the relative existence of rocks vs gravity.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is doing this??
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man that photoshop thread got seriously out of hand.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out a Farker in the headline
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Seems like a reasonable response. Here in the USA, we'd of course want to debate the relative existence of rocks vs gravity.


What debate, you Liberal Mollycoddler?!  Gravity ain't real, 'cause I can't see it!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

12349876: The solution...[zman5.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


my Dad was in the CCC's before he was old enough to join the Marines. they did all sorts of environmental projects like build fish hatcheries, cut roads through forests/campgrounds and fight fires. the CCC's gave job opportunities to young people who had no place to work and needed to be kept busy off the streets. this was from years ago when the USA governments cared about the young people, giving them work to do to kept them from getting into trouble.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Seems like a reasonable response. Here in the USA, we'd of course want to debate the relative existence of rocks vs gravity.


Gravity is just a big conspiracy by physics actors!  They're being paid by Big Rope and the chain industry to keep us all in the dark.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anything can set it off when it gets unstable. When the rock is teetering like that, even a wile coyote might do it.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Floki: "Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?


Does anybody have the original for a his guy?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gunter better get a move on before he loses an arm.

Rock Of Ages
Youtube fTAOLmEba4I
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Floki: "Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?

Does anybody have the original for a his guy?


Ugh stupid phone.
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Floki: "Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?

Does anybody have the original for a his guy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Seems like a reasonable response. Here in the USA, we'd of course want to debate the relative existence of rocks vs gravity.


And then figure out who to sue.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: cannibalparrot: Floki: "Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?

Does anybody have the original for a his guy?

Ugh stupid phone.


A "his guy"? 🤨
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Floki: "Original"? What the FARK does that mean?  Maybe they meant "erratic"?


There's a Fark account named "Original" that posts Tweets as the Weeners in threads. This headline is for nerdy Farkers, but it's excellent.
 
