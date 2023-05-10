 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   If you find a package containing pipe bombs on the street, the cops would really prefer it if you told them about it and didn't just bring it down to the station   (wgal.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Police commissioner, Police station, State police, Harrisburg police station, police Commissioner Thomas Carter said.Carter, Fear, Causality, state police  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In highschool my friend's car was stolen and returned by the police

When they got home from impound they realized there was a pipe bomb looking device on the lid behind the rear seats

They tossed it on the front lawn and called the sheriff to deal with it. They cleared the street and called in a sniper to detonate it. Sniper gets on roof across the street, aims and shoots and misses the pipe and hits the lawn. Aims a second time and hit it and it's either a dude or empty

So yes the police gave them a car back with a potential bomb and then shot their lawn
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAD DOG!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: In highschool my friend's car was stolen and returned by the police

When they got home from impound they realized there was a pipe bomb looking device on the lid behind the rear seats

They tossed it on the front lawn and called the sheriff to deal with it. They cleared the street and called in a sniper to detonate it. Sniper gets on roof across the street, aims and shoots and misses the pipe and hits the lawn. Aims a second time and hit it and it's either a dude or empty

So yes the police gave them a car back with a potential bomb and then shot their lawn


IT WAS MY FIRST DAY, ALRIGHT?!?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: So yes the police gave them a car back with a potential bomb and then shot their lawn


On the bright side, they got their car back and hey! Free bomb!
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: In highschool my friend's car was stolen and returned by the police

When they got home from impound they realized there was a pipe bomb looking device on the lid behind the rear seats

They tossed it on the front lawn and called the sheriff to deal with it. They cleared the street and called in a sniper to detonate it. Sniper gets on roof across the street, aims and shoots and misses the pipe and hits the lawn. Aims a second time and hit it and it's either a dude or empty

So yes the police gave them a car back with a potential bomb and then shot their lawn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just found a bag of pipe bombs? I know what I'm doing for the rest of the afternoon. Heading out to the country to have some fun blowing shiat up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I just found a bag of pipe bombs? I know what I'm doing for the rest of the afternoon. Heading out to the country to have some fun blowing shiat up.


You want to trust some rando damn fool's bombmaking skills?  Ummm...
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: BAD DOG!
[Fark user image 250x281]


Poor pup, I hope he got multiple treats
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here I found...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, that sounds like a fun afternoon to me.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unappreciative pigs.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
APB out for blonde white woman with big hair and her scruffy looking friend. Hey why is the police K9 barking so damn much?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*amusing tag has a sad*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not too long after 9/11 I was in a security office and some ninny comes in swinging a gym bag.

"Hey, I saw this under the back tire of a car in the parking lot, do you think its suspicious?"

My partner's and my eyes just about fell out of our heads. "Well, not any MORE..."

Nobody, from the cops on down, have any clue what constitutes a "suspicious package".
 
Monocultured
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: zedster: So yes the police gave them a car back with a potential bomb and then shot their lawn

On the bright side, they got their car back and hey! Free bomb!


Plenty of people pay good money for that level of professional lawn aeration.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have listened to The Dollop.

https://city.milwaukee.gov/police/About-MPD/Memorial-Page/1917-Bombing
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: I just found a bag of pipe bombs? I know what I'm doing for the rest of the afternoon. Heading out to the country to have some fun blowing shiat up.

You want to trust some rando damn fool's bombmaking skills?  Ummm...


That's part of what makes it so exciting!
Plus after the first 4 or 5, you kinda get an idea of how quickly the fuzes burn down.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MythDragon: I just found a bag of pipe bombs? I know what I'm doing for the rest of the afternoon. Heading out to the country to have some fun blowing shiat up.

You want to trust some rando damn fool's bombmaking skills?  Ummm...

That's part of what makes it so exciting!
Plus after the first 4 or 5, you kinda get an idea of how quickly the fuzes burn down.


One, two, thohshiat!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.