(CBS News)   Like FDA approval means anything, is this your first day in modern America?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but but Jesus
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Modern Republicans are the reason why the religion portion of the First Amendment was created.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes FDA approval matters, unless you're in the minority that favors horse paste as a universal antidote.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone is going to sue the FDA over this decision, probably in that Judge Kacsmaryk's jurisdiction, and they're going to get an opinion certified by the Fifth Circuit that rules all methods of hormonal birth control cannot be prescribed or offered to people in America.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Someone is going to sue the FDA over this decision, probably in that Judge Kacsmaryk's jurisdiction, and they're going to get an opinion certified by the Fifth Circuit that rules all methods of hormonal birth control cannot be prescribed or offered to people in America.


The courts are illegitimate.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
George Carlin had some suggestions for brand names.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Awesome. Now I can pick up some cheap birth control pills on my way to the after-school Satan club where we get all potted up on weed and talk about what gender we are this week.

/ there are people that really believe this
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Awesome. Now I can pick up some cheap birth control pills on my way to the after-school Satan club where we get all potted up on weed and talk about what gender we are this week.

/ there are people that really believe this


That sounds better than my plans. Care if I come along?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not so fast, libby libs.  No reproductive freedoms for you.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El_Dan: Yes FDA approval matters, unless you're in the minority that favors horse paste as a universal antidote.


Why couldn't they just stick with drinking bleach and shining UV rays up their ass? For a fleeting moment the future seemed ok
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some conservatroll will cite his religion, ban you from using it.
 
