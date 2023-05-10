 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   Dangerous rabbit has attacked two people in Iowa, Animal control to bring out The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch in response   (ketv.com) divider line
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read this and soiled my armor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not taunt dynamite rabbit
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rabbit of Caerbannog is not impressed.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a farking rabbit.

Punt that little farker into the closest river and move on.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What'd he do, nibble their bums?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better stop it now, or eventually that rabbit's gonna saw off Florida.  Wait, no, nevermind, leave it be.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The 13-year-old will be getting a rabies shot. Rustan, who says she is a nurse, is not planning on getting a rabies shot.

"I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn't see it frothing at the mouth," Rustan said.

Wonder if she's anti-vaxxer. Because we all know that an animal can't have rabies unless it has shaving cream froth coming out of it's mouth.

Late Friday morning, Perry police caught the bunny. It was taken to the city's waste water treatment plant, where it was released.
The rabbit has not been seen in Perry since.
Police don't know if the rabbit has rabies.

Note to self, stay the hell away from this town.
Hell, stay away from Iowa just to be on the safe side.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sigh.

I'm glad the police relocated the rabbit, but I suspect the litter she was trying to protect didn't survive.

Then again, having a fenced backyard and acknowledging they're super farking adorable so we don't screw with them at all we're awash in rabbits. At least four and three kits live in or feed in our yard.

Total villains. So naughty. Adorable, but they will eat anything they want from bushes to grass to weeds to flowers to daring raids into our fenced garden.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Speaking of rabies:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
""I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn't see it frothing at the mouth," Rustan said."

... This is from a nurse. A Nurse said that. <facepalm>
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Sigh.

I'm glad the police relocated the rabbit, but I suspect the litter she was trying to protect didn't survive.

Then again, having a fenced backyard and acknowledging they're super farking adorable so we don't screw with them at all we're awash in rabbits. At least four and three kits live in or feed in our yard.

Total villains. So naughty. Adorable, but they will eat anything they want from bushes to grass to weeds to flowers to daring raids into our fenced garden.


A friend of mine has two pet rabbits, and sometimes he lets them out of their cage and hop around the living room.

1) He's had to replace a few wires/cables.
2) During one visit, one of them was being stubborn and kept hiding under the couch....so I had to lift it so he could grab her and put her back into the cage....it took multiple attempts.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where's Jimmy? Has anyone seen Jimmy?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Perry police gave KCCI a call report that details a 13-year-old girl who was also bitten by the rabbit.
The 13-year-old will be getting a rabies shot. Rustan, who says she is a nurse, is not planning on getting a rabies shot.

Rabies + Bit = Rabbit

What were they expecting?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: The 13-year-old will be getting a rabies shot. Rustan, who says she is a nurse, is not planning on getting a rabies shot.

"I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn't see it frothing at the mouth," Rustan said.

Wonder if she's anti-vaxxer. Because we all know that an animal can't have rabies unless it has shaving cream froth coming out of it's mouth.

Late Friday morning, Perry police caught the bunny. It was taken to the city's waste water treatment plant, where it was released.
The rabbit has not been seen in Perry since.
Police don't know if the rabbit has rabies.

Note to self, stay the hell away from this town.
Hell, stay away from Iowa just to be on the safe side.


Wtf on 2 counts. 1 rabies is 100% lethal if not treated. Why take the chance? I know they provide an awesome role in society ...but seriously why is almost every nurse I've known personally is either really stupid or really crazy or both? It's like a constant factor.

And 2...they didn't kill and test the rabbit for rabies ? Wtf why not? It's pretty much universal policy if a wild animal bites a human you kill it and test for rabies. Where is this the 1800s?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: ""I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn't see it frothing at the mouth," Rustan said."

... This is from a nurse. A Nurse said that. <facepalm>


Seriously...WTF?!  I haven't taken a biology or health class since high school, and I would definitely get treated no matter what.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: rabies is 100% lethal if not treated.


Not true. At least three people have survived rabies. So it's only 99.999999% lethal. Get it right, man.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least two people have reported being bitten by a black bunny in Perry

WHY IT GOTTA BE A BLACK BUNNY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: The Ice Queen: The 13-year-old will be getting a rabies shot. Rustan, who says she is a nurse, is not planning on getting a rabies shot.

"I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn't see it frothing at the mouth," Rustan said.

Wonder if she's anti-vaxxer. Because we all know that an animal can't have rabies unless it has shaving cream froth coming out of it's mouth.

Late Friday morning, Perry police caught the bunny. It was taken to the city's waste water treatment plant, where it was released.
The rabbit has not been seen in Perry since.
Police don't know if the rabbit has rabies.

Note to self, stay the hell away from this town.
Hell, stay away from Iowa just to be on the safe side.

Wtf on 2 counts. 1


"...neither count thou two..."
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: WHY IT GOTTA BE A BLACK BUNNY


I smell a parody song! Woah oh black bunny, bad de lam Woah oh black bunny bam de lam. Black bunny had a child damn thing went wild. Biting everything it makes me sing.
Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They actually do make cargo short overalls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
