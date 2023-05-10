 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Obviously converting MPH to KMH is harder than one would think, especially for this guy   (globalnews.ca)
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 262 km/h in the posted 120 km/h zone

120mph would be ~193km/h, so this isn't a simple mix-up with unit conversion. More like a case of 'Murica/"you can't tell ME what to do!"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)


Going KPH to MPH, you simply multiply by 6 then drop the zero.

100 kph = 60 mph.
80 kph = 48 mph.
50 kph = 30 mph.

When we drove American cars in Europe back in the day, this formula kept us from getting speeding tickets (or flashed by roadside cameras).
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirForceVet:

Going KPH to MPH, you simply multiply by 6 then drop the zero.

100 kph = 60 mph.
80 kph = 48 mph.
50 kph = 30 mph.

Learn something new every day. Drive an American pickup with mph speedo in a kph signed country. Speeds are straightforward - highway limit is 100k=60mph, towns 50k=30mph, but distances not so easy

Thank you
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most speedometers have both measurements on them. He's got no excuse.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Most speedometers have both measurements on them. He's got no excuse.


"...but if the officer wasn't hiding behind some shrubs, I wouldn't have been speeding."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jvl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the Canadians will ever let him into the country again. Prob not.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kilo per megahour?
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason "I Can't Drive 88" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)


This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.
 
Wynn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the conversion formula is to multiply by 4.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's, like, 40 Kelvin.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
160 ish mph?  Ballsy.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about micro-furlongs per pico-fortnight?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the punchline to an old joke, "officer, we just got off of Route 128!"
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Most speedometers have both measurements on them. He's got no excuse.


I've never seen a vehicle in that US that didn't have both MPH and km/h markings (or the option to switch from one to the other in the case of a digital speedometer).
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Which one is you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My speedometer has both metric and Imperial speeds listed.

No conversion is required.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)


Or you know, realize that every speedometer has both readings, and failing that, your probably supposed to be going 65 on the highway, 50 on connector roads, and 30 on locals.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 800x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size


oops
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roughly 5/8. So divide by two, then add half a quarter.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: bingethinker: Most speedometers have both measurements on them. He's got no excuse.

I've never seen a vehicle in that US that didn't have both MPH and km/h markings (or the option to switch from one to the other in the case of a digital speedometer).


I have.  But admittedly this is going back to Dad's '73 Dodge Charger.  Even the '78 Dodge Magnum that I used to have had both.
 
IThinkIDon'tRemember
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: I wonder if the Canadians will ever let him into the country again. Prob not.


They're going to have to so he can attend court and pay the fines, as well as the impound fees, and pick up his car.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
162.799 mph.

That's all?  They pulled him over for that?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Most speedometers have both measurements on them. He's got no excuse.


If it's got the updated LED displays, it's probably only showing one or the other.

But that's not applicable anyway because this isn't a case of unit conversion mixup. This is a case of wide open highway - hammer down.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

Going KPH to MPH, you simply multiply by 6 then drop the zero.

100 kph = 60 mph.
80 kph = 48 mph.
50 kph = 30 mph.

When we drove American cars in Europe back in the day, this formula kept us from getting speeding tickets (or flashed by roadside cameras).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueBox: steklo: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 800x546]

[Fark user image 215x300]

oops


My parents had the game. I was too young to play but I remembered the cards and I was smart enough to realize it wasn't an American game.

Candy land was much easier to play.

Just match the colors and move to that space!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: For some reason "I Can't Drive 88" just doesn't have the same ring to it.


Guess you guys aren't ready for that yet... but your kids are gonna love it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.


I've never driven a car in Canada or the US that didn't have both scales on the speedometer, so its even easier. Pretty sure any car sold in the US and Canada in the last 40 years will have both.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]
Which one is you?


The dead one who forgot to bring a pistol to his dual.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Apparent, stupidity doesn't decrease with age.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZMugg: neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]
Which one is you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.


Fine, then. CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON!

/I vote nerf guns.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
262kph = 162.8mph

a solid 2mph faster than I've been, terrestrially.  well played sir
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey Canada, we can't do anything with your gaussmeters and pentagrams etc... We need measurements in Rhode Islands. We'll be glad to lend you ours.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or, let me add an alternate explanation: he's just an asshole with a roided-up car and a small penis.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've done this. I was back in Ireland in a crappy rental car driving to a friends wedding. Going down a deserted highway that had a speed limit of 100.

And I had the car at 100. Admittedly, the fact that this shiatty rental shiatbox was trying to rattle itself apart should have been my first clue that I was missing something. It was only after I absolutely shot past another car that I realized.

/jetlag is fun
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ajgeek: neapoi: ajgeek: Multiply by 1.6 ish.
MPH > KPH
10 = 16
30 = 50 (ish)
50 = 80
70 = 110 (ish)

This. It's not difficult.

/duel citizen.

Fine, then. CHOOSE YOUR WEAPON!

/I vote nerf guns.


Nerf guns are fun. Deal.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A rental car I had during one of my stints as a contracted traveling software trainer had a full digital dash.  This particular stop was in Wichita, KS, but for some reason (I presume as a prank) this car, with Kansas plates, had been set to metric. So I'm going along a major city street to my hotel at what I feel is a reasonable speed and it says I'm doing 60-65 and I briefly panic and hit the brakes.  Then I realized what the issue was.

Of course, I had to dig a little to find out where the setting to change was, but did find it.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: A rental car I had during one of my stints as a contracted traveling software trainer had a full digital dash.  This particular stop was in Wichita, KS, but for some reason (I presume as a prank) this car, with Kansas plates, had been set to metric. So I'm going along a major city street to my hotel at what I feel is a reasonable speed and it says I'm doing 60-65 and I briefly panic and hit the brakes.  Then I realized what the issue was.

Of course, I had to dig a little to find out where the setting to change was, but did find it.


On my '95 Impala SS there's a single button on the dash for making the switch.
 
Gough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB:  my first trip to the Great White North after they switched their speed limits to metric found me crossing the border in the dead of night on my way up to the Canadian Rockies.   I used the N+10 MPH rule of thumb for the first few curves until it dawned on me that something had changed.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Driving 160mph is not about getting to your destination sooner. It's about enjoying your life. People who don't enjoy driving 160 mph don't do it. People who don't like driving 160 mph will not do it even if they need to be at their destination sooner.
 
