Any Fark herpetologists? What kind of large lizard is this found on the streets of Carlisle?
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Panic
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the one in my pants.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only derpetologists here on Fark
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lounge Lizard
Youtube lQ7Mm_TkJOE
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Tory, I presume.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Only derpetologists here on Fark


Herpderpetologists
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot lizard?
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/misread the headline
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small monitor lizard.  Could have been a pet.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some kind of monitor lizard and somebody's pet, a well fed one at that

/ anybody missing a few hamsters?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


I do not tangle with lizards no more
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shotgun Justice: It's a small monitor lizard.  Could have been a pet.


You win 👍
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savannah Monitor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a sub adult that's in poor condition. Needs a good soak, probably. Just hydration in general.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savannah Monitor. What do I win?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Jim Morrison, paging Jim Morrison. Please pick up the white courtesy phone in the main lobby.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad eatin', but always give me gas.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Savannah Monitor.

[Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 850x554]

Looks like a sub adult that's in poor condition. Needs a good soak, probably. Just hydration in general.


By seconds. i had two of them and a tegu
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pitbull?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm sure lots of farkers have herpes, so you asked in the right place
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police released a photo of the animal. You can see that in the video player above."

The algorithm says we need to use a video to optimize viewer linger on ads, so we turned a still image into a video that pans slightly and then slowly zooms in over the course of 16 seconds.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Panic


Solution: hang the DJ
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's so obvious what kind of lizard that is...

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it's a monitor lizard, has anyone suggested that yet?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A big frikin' one.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I think it's a monitor lizard, has anyone suggested that yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was goanna make a monitor pun but someone beat me to it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: a tegu


Immature tegu was going to be my guess
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm highly disappointed my cursory internet search could not produce a single image of a lizard lounging on a classic CRT monitor. My skills are slipping man
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

no1curr: Only derpetologists here on Fark


There we go. *leaves satisfied*
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I mean, I'm sure lots of farkers have herpes, so you asked in the right place


lip service to an important issue
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: It's a small monitor lizard.  Could have been a pet.


I'll take it if it has an HDMI input.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only lizard I know right now is the lesser antillian.

/  Hatch, damn you!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It appears to be a Carlisle Street lizard.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scarface - "You Look Like a Lizard"
Youtube 0XVhONAnKVo
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's actually a Guatemalan Purse Beetle.

They're rare.
 
pathos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Big Lizard
Youtube Z87gchDzsAA


Some couldn't feed it anymore
 
Monocultured
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is an adorabilus snuggleupagus. They're an adorable blob of cuteness.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarknGroovn: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


Exactly what I was gonna post.
 
