(Slate)   And so the question must be asked: With Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood in your corner, is there anything you *can't* do?   (slate.com) divider line
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love me some Trigun.  And obviously Monty Python is awesome.

So, based off of that , I'd say Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood has good taste.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His wife, Intercontinental Buttowski, found it rather dreary.
 
Skail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I love me some Trigun.  And obviously Monty Python is awesome.

So, based off of that , I'd say Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood has good taste.


I'm picturing Nicholas Wolfwood but, instead of a huge cross, it's a giant dick.  And it opens up to reveal smaller dicks.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Skail: Klippoklondike: I love me some Trigun.  And obviously Monty Python is awesome.

So, based off of that , I'd say Bigolas Dickolas Wolfwood has good taste.

I'm picturing Nicholas Wolfwood but, instead of a huge cross, it's a giant dick.  And it opens up to reveal smaller dicks.


Just like Smile, but concentric penises with sharp teeth
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article doesn't answer the most important issue though.

How Bigolas Dickolas is he?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aw, this is super cute.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Arwoooo! [wolf noise]
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image

can't say i was ever expecting to see that printed, ever
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i said ever twice
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mis-read the name as Big-glass Dickless.
 
Mel0074
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With full disclosure, the second author (not interviewed in the article) is one of my best friends from college and was in my wedding party. He recited Milton in the service, because yeah Milton and also because just before the first time I ever read PL, Max preformed (over lunch, just because he loves writing) the most incredible summary of Satan's fall and his anti-hero power that the universe has ever and will ever see.

Go download/buy all his books. He's amazing.

And I personally want to hug Bigolas Dickolas on his behalf.

When I woke up today, that was not a sentence I envisioned myself ever writing....
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yet another lesson in why you need to choose your social media usernames/handles wisely in this mass-media era.  You might end up in the news as something pedestrian like "JamesM_1979" when you could be your true self as "Bigolas Dickolas".

/still regret my low-imagination fark name but I'm not about to forfeit my account age.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we looked in Queer Romantic Time-Travel Fiction, and we were doing OK in it, we were like, Amazing!

Does that category represent a, uh, large corpus of work?
 
