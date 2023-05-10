 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The quickest way to find yourself on the no-fly list is storm an airplane cockpit midflight because you're mad at the dining choices   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Miami International Airport, Air traffic control, American Airlines, Flight attendant, Airline, Federal Aviation Administration, Complaint, Report  
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is the deal with airplane food?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I mean it's not THE quickest.  It's right up there though
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This may come as a surprise to everyone, but the pilot has no say in what the dining options are.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would say he will definitely be put on no fly, which begs a question. He lives on an island. How the hell is get going to get around anymore in an efficient manner? I mean, he is basically going to have to charter a boat right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"What are you going to do, put me on the no-fly list?"

~ quote from ...
 
maldinero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No flies in my airline meal. Please put me on the "no flies" list.
 
