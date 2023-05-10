 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Europe's sexiest former Prime Minister is on the market again. No, Not Boris Johnson   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Helsinki on the steps of the capitol when they announced their NATO intentions, if she would have come out maybe I wouldn't have spent so much money on my wife of 33 years at the street bazaar for some stupid volcanic rock neckace and earings. Volcanic jewelry is highly overrated.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just threw up in mouth a little...
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'


Nowhere in the article does it say that
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one little letter that wiggled in there that makes the headline go from "Walk Away" to "Hurl Away" depending on whether it's there.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I was in Helsinki on the steps of the capitol when they announced their NATO intentions, if she would have come out maybe I wouldn't have spent so much money on my wife of 33 years at the street bazaar for some stupid volcanic rock neckace and earings. Volcanic jewelry is highly overrated.


You should be charged with first degree basalt and flattery
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miten menee?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that


From the headline:

"Finland's party-loving PM Sanna Marin, 37, announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together"

37-19=18, right?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silvio Berlusconi???

Oh wait, "Sexiest", not "sick prick". Never mind.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but I'm saving myself for Angela Merkel.

IYKYK
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that


Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland,
we're going to need you to stop setting the bar so high on basically everything but tropical weather....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

From the headline:

"Finland's party-loving PM Sanna Marin, 37, announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together"

37-19=18, right?


There are no trolls on Fark.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to speak from a position of total ignorance because I don't give much of a shiat. I suspect the divorce process in Scandinavian countries is relatively less acrimonious than elsewhere, but The Daily Mail is expecting to schadenfreude skeet all over the place.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: Silvio Berlusconi???

Oh wait, "Sexiest", not "sick prick". Never mind.


Political Friendships - Harry & Paul Series 2 Episode 2 Preview - BBC Two
Youtube j0M2e-td-_c
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All other things aside, if that ain't a classic Mail hit piece I've never seen one.  Regardless of what's happening, that's full on "Look at this horrible adulterous Jezebel oh wait we can't say that never mind here's an entire article playing 'I'm not touching you!' with saying it"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37


Who the hell shiats in a sexy prime minister thread with sea lion math tricks?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can not envision getting married at 18.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sorry but I'm saving myself for Angela Merkel.

IYKYK


She might not be young but she'll stabilize the fark out of your economy
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37


"Marin and Raikkonen, both 37, share a five-year-old daughter Emma Amalia Marin and were married nearly three years ago at an intimate ceremony in August 2020.
But the couple, who had been together since they were 18 years old, today announced they had filed for divorce."

It says they were married for 3 years but had been a couple for 19.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silvio Berlusconi?!?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the head of lettuce?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theresa May...be with the lights off
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

From the headline:

"Finland's party-loving PM Sanna Marin, 37, announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together"

37-19=18, right?


I was told there would be no math
 
little red bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that


Fark user imageView Full Size


just saying
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I just can not envision getting married at 18.


Or at any college age.

When a close friend's younger brother got married, both the bride and groom were 20...dry reception...the worst wedding reception I have been to.  Everything was done on the cheap, even though the father of the bride was a successful Boeing engineer.  And that was the first/last/only time my parents have talked shiat about any party.

FFS....a fun wedding reception doesn't have to be expensive.  At a cousin's wedding, the ceremony and reception were in her parents' back yard....nothing fancy, just a potluck and kegs of light beer.

/We killed the first keg before the ceremony.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: thealgorerhythm: Sorry but I'm saving myself for Angela Merkel.

IYKYK

She might not be young but she'll stabilize the fark out of your economy


She has a doctorate in quantum chemistry.

She can make you orgasm and last all night simultaneously.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37


It says they were together for 19 years, not married. They got married in 2020
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little red bot: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

[Fark user image image 818x319]

just saying


This is now way to go through life, son
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: Theresa May...be with the lights off



She is the poster child for why most white people should not dance.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOULD EVERYONE KNOCK IT OFF WITH THE FARKING MATH!!!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

... now the prime minister of this thread
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL a lot of people on fark don't know the difference between being together as a couple and being married.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I just can not envision getting married at 18.


Also;

A regular at my favorite bar is in his early 20s....married, and starting out his career as a plumber, and both of them live with the in-laws.

One day, he said that he wanted to start having kids soon, and literally everyone at the bar told him that was a very bad idea.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On her "prime".
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: TIL a lot of people on fark don't know the difference between being together as a couple and being married.


And some folks can't get married because US healthcare....
 
little red bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe's sexiest former Prime Minister?What, no love for Yulia Tymoshenko
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

From the headline:

"Finland's party-loving PM Sanna Marin, 37, announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together"

37-19=18, right?


IamAwake: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37


Heamer: I just can not envision getting married at 18.


little red bot: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

[Fark user image 818x319]

just saying


You all failed the test on implicit bias.
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

little red bot: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

[Fark user image 818x319]

just saying


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm calling dibs on Sanna, the rest of you can take at least 10 paces back.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

little red bot: Europe's sexiest former Prime Minister?What, no love for Yulia Tymoshenko[Fark user image image 570x509]


Sigh. Why can't Murica -self-diagnosed 'leader of the free world'- end up with a hawt/smart president like either of these two? Us voterz have failed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd do some fish-slapping with her.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: Nurglitch: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

From the headline:

"Finland's party-loving PM Sanna Marin, 37, announces she is divorcing her husband after 19 years together"

37-19=18, right?

IamAwake: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

Guess who isn't good at math.

It says they were married for 19 years and that she is 37

Heamer: I just can not envision getting married at 18.

little red bot: Mongo No.5: Nurglitch: Married at 18? There's a red semaphore for 'Sharp Rocks'

Nowhere in the article does it say that

[Fark user image 818x319]

just saying

You all failed the test on implicit bias.


That's offensive! At least one example is explicit! ;)
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I just threw up in mouth a little...


Oh come on, she's not that bad
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: thealgorerhythm: Sorry but I'm saving myself for Angela Merkel.

IYKYK

She might not be young but she'll stabilize the fark out of your economy


She's also a crack shot sniper and can field dress a caribou with her teeth.

So go for it.  Just don't fk around.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I spent 10 days in Rovaniemi this last December.   Finland is a fantastic place.   Now I have even more reason to go back.

/ She is telling me there's a chance
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: I'm calling dibs on Sanna, the rest of you can take at least 10 paces back.


Maybe she finds arguing about math a turn-on.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sanna, baby, call me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I'd do some fish-slapping with her.


Strangely I think this is part of the divorce process.
 
