|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Can we talk about something other than Mass Shootings?
Posted by NotNewsletterMonkey at 2023-05-10 11:52:22 AM, edited 2023-05-10 11:59:43 AM (8 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
77 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 11:52 AM (36 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
Hello again!
Hope your week's been well. I've been codifying my changes to the Newsletter and I'd like to think I'm making it my own.
Here's a question for all you Farkers: What makes you open Fark? What're you looking forward to?
XOXO,
NotNewsletterMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your weeks been well.
The news cycle has been super quiet recently. No idea what's behind it. We usually have a slowdown in June, July, and August, but not usually May. The month's not even half over though, so we'll see how it goes.
The digital media exosphere has been super stressed lately. Buzzfeed axed its news division, layoffs elsewhere. There was an interesting interview last week including both Jonah Peretti AND Nick Denton who hasn't been seen much since Gawker went down in 2016. The most interesting takeaways for me were Peretti saying social media doesn't drive traffic anymore and the interviewer saying he's started reading Drudge every morning because there's no place else to just read a news roundup. No place else? Anyhow he said he wrote an article about it, Drudge linked it, and suddenly traffic like it's 2007 all over again.
Interesting times if this trend continues.
Thursday 4pm ET, it's the Fark News Livesteam -IF- my laptop is back from the shop in time. Fingers crossed it's a quick repair.
In particular, looks like our Santos of the Week feature may take a hit for the foreseeable future. It was unlikely the guy was going to get re-elected anyhow, but damn he sure knows how to go out with a bang.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Interactions
Some of the best interactions from the past week.
This Thread realized that May is both Volcano Awareness and Masturbation month. Don't worry, it's all SFW.
kkinnison and co. gave an example of a spam text, and how to deal with them.
arrogantbastich and co. discussed the best kind of job.
Yesterday was World Donkey Day. This Thread celebrated it.
whither_apophis, gunga galunga, toddalmighty, WickerNipple, and Uchiha_Cycliste (scroll down) each made an attempt to search for the term Subby was missing.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week.
Monkey note: I had a hard time collating the non-Politics links - the mass shootings (yes, plural!) meant all the top comments were about gun laws, The Right(tm), and/or Nazism.
I went through all 300 links, and got 6 good non-politics ones. I think it fried my sense of humor.
Funny:
question_dj wrote a better tagline.
Psychopusher gives us an accurate representation of Twitter's current staff.
sno man found Juan.
Smart:
markie_farkie celebrated a close call.
jars.traptone knows the best kind of Nazi. (Hint: It's not a live one.)
Cubansaltyballs believes that there should be a difference between news and reality TV.
Politics Funny:
Giant Clown Shoe wrote a Wikipedia-style summary of this battle.
Notabunny roleplayed a hysteric person's view of politics.
gunga galunga says what on-camera officers are really scared of.
bloobeary listed why people want to impeach Biden.
GoodDoctorB knows where "trickle-down economics" is trickling.
Politics Smart:
Pocket Ninja dominated the best posts.
Pocket Ninja listed a bunch of misused political terms.
Pocket Ninja - "I'm not sure which one gets to be Gandalf, but we win either way."
Pocket Ninja knows Putin's standard response.
Zombie Jesus has an idea as to why the economy's screwy under Democrats - and it's not what you think.
Marcus Aurelius - "It's not liberals they're angering..."
This Is Bold Text noticed the education statistics Florida's trying to sweep under the rug.
ShavedOrangutan summarized every newsworthy rich idiot.
NewportBarGuy offers an easy way to identify a terrorist organization.
Don't Troll Me Bro! found a critical logic error.
CSB Sunday Morning theme
This time, the theme was Caffeine Club.
It asked users "where was the best cup of coffee or tea you ever had, and what made it so great?"
Monkey note: I really needed this after the non-politics posts.
Smart:
Someone Else's Alt knows that there's nothing like a cup of coffee after surviving a tornado.
bibliophile42 experienced the saying "one good deed deserves another."
goodluckwiththat misses her late husband, and his coffee.
leviosaurus was gifted the best coffee they've ever had, because they accepted someone who wasn't.
Funny:
Brawndo was given far better than he asked for.
Someone Else's Alt made the effort to clean the coffee urns, and is still unsure if they did the right thing.
yakmans_dad took inspiration from a movie and ate coffee-flavored sugar cubes.
Sunnuvah was a bit too used to engine room coffee.
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week.
Photoshops:
rnatalie found a goose bagpipe.
Yammering_Splat_Vector knows that They Are Out There.
RedZoneTuba brang back the Ceiling Cat.
Yammering_Splat_Vector knows there's no saving that building.
rnatalie witnessed the Flying Nun.
whatsupchuck wishes there could be an afterlife for bankrupt stores.
Yammering_Splat_Vector and RedZoneTuba created the front and back side of this banknote.
samsquatch discovered that all it took was a costume change.
cyberspacedout took the "liver-shaped pool" literally.
RedZoneTuba brought back Speed Racer.
Dodo David portrayed a real-life monopoly board.
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a picture of a government spy drone launching.
RedZoneTuba was the cameraman in a horror film.
Farktography theme: Posed
orionid took a photo that could be mistaken as a famous portrait.
Upcoming Fark Parties
Saturday, June 24, 2-6 PM: NYS Craft Brewer's Festival Party in Canalside, Buffalo, NY.
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week.
🎶At seven PM, the sad news came in; we said, "Gordon, it's been good to know ya"🎶
She wore a pink Hitler beret. We know her name from a fabric store. Vargus wore a pink beret, and her boyfriend said she liked to read Mein Kampf. Pink Hitler beret, she sold the bag on ebay
Amorphous, decaying seaweed blob reaches Florida coastlines; residents eager to vote for it
Woman has orgasm during philharmonic peformance from what can only be presumed as mastery of the G-string
Study finds 44% of Americans can't name a famous living Asian American. Oh My
I mean, it's one shopping cart, Big Lots. What could it cost? Two managers their jobs?
Scam warnings posted on Bitcoin ATMs. Apparently the word 'cryptocurrency' on the front wasn't enough
It's knot news, it's Fark
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Fark Weird News Quiz last week, where we examined some of the things King Chuck had to deal with during his coronation before they let him have the fancy hat. My favorite was the spoon the Archbishop uses to hold the oil to lube up the king during the Anointing - which is probably not a good idea to have immediately before the Investiture, where he has to hold all the swords and staffs and the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. They should probably save the oil for after they put the expensive (and sharp) stuff away.
On the Quiz itself, EJ25T came out on top with 1022, followed by Denjiro in second with 988 and maddogdelta in third with 961. mrs. badcrumble made fourth with 944, narrowly besting our modmin champion Two Dogs Farking's 943, and WoolyManwich was right behind in fifth with 939.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of "importune". Only 28% recognized last Wednesday's Merriam-Webster Word of the Day and knew it meant "To annoy or pester someone with repeated questions or requests", like when we went on road trips in the 80's and Dad threatened to pull the car over if you asked "Are we there yet" one more !%^ing time. For the 59% who guessed "inconveniently timed", the word you were thinking of is "inopportune",
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what kind of a vegetable the wild ramp is. 88% of quiztakers knew that alliums like ramps were related to onions and garlic. You can find them growing wild in the spring in deciduous forests of the eastern United States, or year-round in skate parks all over the country.
The Easy Quiz was definitely easy last week, as the hardest question still had 63% of quiztakers knowing that Pharrell Williams was coordinating the "Something in the Water" music festival. Besides his work with Hans Zimmer on the "Despicable Me" soundtrack, the pair also co-composed the score for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2".
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which state was about to decriminalize simple possession of all controlled substances on July 1. 91% of quiztakers knew that Washington's legislature had put in a stopgap measure after the state's Supreme Court declared in 2021 the felony drug law then on the books to be unconstitutional. However, the stopgap measure had an expiration date, and lawmakers are considering not bothering to pass a new law, as neighboring Oregon hasn't really had a bad experience since they decriminalized possession in 2020.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
Farking Tip
Did you know that we have Bad Joke Thursday threads? We had one this week for Star Wars.
· · ·
8 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 8 of 8 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|