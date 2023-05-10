 Skip to content
(CNN)   The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher says he has ADHD, exceptional hand eye coordination   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And access to guns.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus tapdancing Christ, there are some people who shouldn't be OFFERED the chance to go on TV, and those people should usually know better.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: And access to guns.


I suspect that was the key issue.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
bullcrap
 
debug
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, well okay then, that makes it all acceptable if he has ADHD...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous I have a.d.d. and when I was in school oh shiat there's a duck outside hahaha
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is his name Weedlordbonehitler420noscopes?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh.  My daughter was diagnosed with ADHD as well, and she hasn't shot anyone.  Probably because we don't have any guns in the house.
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay. So?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: edmo: And access to guns.

I suspect that was the key issue.


No, it's never the gun's fault.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He has ADHD. Some are able to have it at a very mild rate," Deja Taylor told ABC's Linsey Davis in the interview. "He's off the wall, doesn't sit still - ever."

Good luck with this defense being his mom and well...not an expert in adhd
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am going to go out a limb here and say that the kid probably has much more serious issues than ADHD.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lady, nobody is blaming the kid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorry. What was going on was much deeper than ADHD and you know it. There is either a significant wiring issue with him (high functioning Aspie) or some very serious unhealthy examples at home.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mrs: oh dear, our son's test results came back. He has adhd.
Mr: well, there's only one thing to do.
Mrs: what's that?
Mr: make sure he has unsupervised access to a loaded handgun.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Gubbo: edmo: And access to guns.

I suspect that was the key issue.

No, it's never the gun's fault.


Access is a factor, but I think this kid would have hurt somebody bad without it sooner or later.
 
God--
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My 5 year old also has ADHD.... He doesn't point play guns at people unless it's a nerf battle...  I also don't let him have access to real guns.... Farking ADHD is not an excuse.,
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Lady, nobody is blaming the kid.


Of course we are.  That's the way the law works.  I mean, maybe shared blame here, but pulling the trigger assigns some responsibility...6 or not
 
ahasp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sorry. What was going on was much deeper than ADHD and you know it. There is either a significant wiring issue with him (high functioning Aspie) or some very serious unhealthy examples at home.


I am a high-functioning "Aspie" (note: this is a derogatory term) and have a PhD, not a gun.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not going to play arm-chair doctor, but based on the earlier reports about the behavioral problems with that kid at the school, it goes way beyond ADHD.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know what he probably didn't have?  Good lock picking skills.  Lock up your guns you stupid farks.  It's actually, absolutely the least you can do.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ADHD doesn't make a kid want to choke their classmates and their teachers. ADHD doesn't make a kid try to stab people. ADHD doesn't make a kid grab their parents' gun and shoot people.
 
Cult of Krang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why did the parents of this apparently troubled kid insist on putting him into a regular classroom in the first place?  He should have been in a special curriculum where he could have gotten the help and guidance he needed.

It's not the kids fault at all, his parents failed him on multiple fronts.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: I am going to go out a limb here and say that the kid probably has much more serious issues than ADHD.


The kid is a budding psychopath and likely could be diagnosed with conduct disorder.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, the kid probably has ADHD, along with other neurological / behavior issues. That would explain some of his previous incidents. He wasn't the one who acquired the gun, allowed the kid to know of its existence, gain access to it, and bring it to school. It's not the kid, teacher, 504/IEP plan, least restrictive environment or failure of educational / behavioral supports.....that leaves one remaining at-fault party.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sorry. What was going on was much deeper than ADHD and you know it. There is either a significant wiring issue with him (high functioning Aspie) or some very serious unhealthy examples at home.


People with autism are not more prone to violence than anybody else.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a level of neglect where having no parents and being tossed into foster care is a better option for a kid, unambiguously.

While there are obviously always edge cases and custody has to be case-by-case to account for multiplicatively-stacking instances of "shiat happens" that a parent couldn't reasonably have prevented... I would suspect that if your kid is both not properly medicated for his mental condition (he's six, he doesn't have the autonomy to not take his meds on his own, you can very much should force a six-year-old to do that) and you're also grossly negligent to the point the kid has unsupervised access to unsecured firearms, that line got blown past at high speed a long, long time ago.

Like... both of those things individually mean your kid should be taken away and put in the care of the state (or just, y'know, literally anyone else) with you having 0% custody and no participation apart from paying child support, most of the time.  Both of them together is "how is she not in jail already" levels of child abuse.

// If you have kids, have guns, and don't have a gun safe on a high shelf for said guns... your responsibility as a custodial parent is to get rid of the guns entirely, full stop.  Your house is literally just a high-grade felony involving a crime that's a subset of child abuse just sitting there waiting to happen until it's rectified.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And of course there was a medical diagnosis of his condition by a specialist and made available to school officials dating back several months before the incident?

Right?
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sorry. What was going on was much deeper than ADHD and you know it. There is either a significant wiring issue with him (high functioning Aspie) or some very serious unhealthy examples at home.


Get farked with your offensive terminology.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Taylor described an incident in class after Zwerner asked him to sit down, saying, "He threw his arms up, he said fine and when he threw his arms up, he knocked her phone out of her hand, on accident. And he got suspended for that."

And now I see how well she holds him accountable for his actions.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: You know what he probably didn't have?  Good lock picking skills.  Lock up your guns you stupid farks.  It's actually, absolutely the least you can do.


Ever watch Lock Picking Lawyer on Twitter. His standard for gun safes is "would it stop a persistent child".

The answer is often No
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to start limiting some people's access to guns.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I also have ADHD
When I was in 2nd grade I took a knife to school
When I was in 3rd and 4th grade, I had a thing for throwing rocks at passing cars from inside a gutter drain.
When I was 12 yo I egged the inside of my church's kitchen freezer
When I was 13yo, I shot a kid with a bb gun from a 2 story roof. 
I was destructive af kid, also making molotov cocktails on occasion to smash under a train bridge.
As a kid, I also had un restricted access to a dozen firearms w/ ammo.
But I never shot anyone with a real gun because that's legit murder, and had been taught proper gun safety handling by my dad.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So if a 6 year old shoots someone with your gun, you can say, "Oh I had a trigger lock on it, I have no idea how he got it", and thats acceptable?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The real villain

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maudibjr: The real villain

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x453]


7-11 sushi?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: I am going to go out a limb here and say that the kid probably has much more serious issues than ADHD.


And that serious issue is the fact that this kid has an asshole for a mom that can't properly secure her firearm.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maudibjr: The real villain

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x453]


Salmon mousse?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maudibjr: The real villain

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 850x453]


The real villain is a bored forensics investigator that put his leftovers in the ballistic gel?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I also have ADHD
When I was in 2nd grade I took a knife to school
When I was in 3rd and 4th grade, I had a thing for throwing rocks at passing cars from inside a gutter drain.
When I was 12 yo I egged the inside of my church's kitchen freezer
When I was 13yo, I shot a kid with a bb gun from a 2 story roof. 
I was destructive af kid, also making molotov cocktails on occasion to smash under a train bridge.
As a kid, I also had un restricted access to a dozen firearms w/ ammo.
But I never shot anyone with a real gun because that's legit murder, and had been taught proper gun safety handling by my dad.


You cleared the low "not a murderer" bar but you sound like you were a little psychopath.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He also had a gun. Seems like we're focusing on the wrong thing here.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I also have ADHD
When I was in 2nd grade I took a knife to school
When I was in 3rd and 4th grade, I had a thing for throwing rocks at passing cars from inside a gutter drain.
When I was 12 yo I egged the inside of my church's kitchen freezer
When I was 13yo, I shot a kid with a bb gun from a 2 story roof. 
I was destructive af kid, also making molotov cocktails on occasion to smash under a train bridge.
As a kid, I also had un restricted access to a dozen firearms w/ ammo.
But I never shot anyone with a real gun because that's legit murder, and had been taught proper gun safety handling by my dad.


I feel like absolutely none of that antisocial behavior is attributable to your ADHD.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I also have ADHD
When I was in 2nd grade I took a knife to school
When I was in 3rd and 4th grade, I had a thing for throwing rocks at passing cars from inside a gutter drain.
When I was 12 yo I egged the inside of my church's kitchen freezer
When I was 13yo, I shot a kid with a bb gun from a 2 story roof. 
I was destructive af kid, also making molotov cocktails on occasion to smash under a train bridge.
As a kid, I also had un restricted access to a dozen firearms w/ ammo.
But I never shot anyone with a real gun because that's legit murder, and had been taught proper gun safety handling by my dad.


Did your ADHD make you a budding psychopath, or was that completely unrelated?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sorry. What was going on was much deeper than ADHD and you know it. There is either a significant wiring issue with him (high functioning Aspie) or some very serious unhealthy examples at home.


In general, if you feel the need to resort to parentheses, it's good to reread what you've written and see if there's a way of either incorporating that bit organically, or leaving it out altogether.
 
Merltech
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: I am going to go out a limb here and say that the kid probably has much more serious issues than ADHD.


Can't blame gun control laws, cause that's commie speak
 
Swampmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First in with;  if the school teacher hadn't chosen this career, she wouldn't have been shot!

Or better yet; we are all at fault for not renewing the Assault Weapons Ban and therefore allowing fully semi-automatic weapons of war to get back into the hands of white, middle class, taxpaying men!  This wouldn't have happened if we would just get rid of all AR-15's!!!

/end snark!
 
