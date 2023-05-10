 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Damn, what's the world coming to if you can now get banned for drink driving in pyjamas and Crocs at six times over the limit? Subby may have to park his lawnmower   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave Mario Batali alone!
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could move to Wisconsin.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six time over the limit? That's like, 390 miles per hour!
 
myok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree, pyjamas and crocs are for working from home, not for driving.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Drink driving"?
British-like headline typing detected.
 
lefty248
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

myok: I agree, pyjamas and crocs are for working from home, not for driving.


Crocs? I thought it was pink fuzzy bunny slippers.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, 22mg/l means if you have a pint of beer or a shot, you're legally drunk. For reference: Here in the US 0.40mg/l is equivalent to 0.8% BAC, which is nearly double the amount they consider criminal in the UK
That's not to side with her of course, she clearly had at least 6 shots before climbing into her car
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Six times the legal limit" in a lot of Europe is still "under the legal limit" in the states.   In a lot of countries it is 0.0.

The UK isn't one of those countries.  They have the highest allowable BAC in Europe at .08.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I understand getting banned for his transgression. They should have done something about him driving drunk too
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I agree. People who drive or otherwise wear crocs in public should be sentenced to home confinement.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

patrick767: I agree. People who drive or otherwise wear crocs in public should be sentenced to home confinement.


Says the Hobbit that never goes out anyway. Too busy smoking the pipe weed and yelling at the rabbits eating his cabbages. Cabbages by the way, which give him copious amounts of gas, making him the number one emitter of greenhouse gases in the whole of the Shire, which refer to him as "Stinky Baggins" behind his back
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rent Party: "Six times the legal limit" in a lot of Europe is still "under the legal limit" in the states.   In a lot of countries it is 0.0.

The UK isn't one of those countries.  They have the highest allowable BAC in Europe at .08.


As well they should, do you want to arrest 99% of the country?
/have been to that pond many times, they tried to throw me out of the Winston Churchill  bunker museum after I  wanted to have another drink to toast the war with one of the dummies stationed there.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZMugg: "Drink driving"?
British-like headline typing detected.


The local constabulary called the incident rubbish and declared the rogue knackered
 
