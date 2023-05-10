 Skip to content
(Once Iowan by Birth)   Passenger perp possessing pink pot pipe popped by pup for paraphernalia after pitched pipe hits pole tests positive   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
    arrest of Nathan Samuel Helwig, Chevrolet TrailBlazer, Drug paraphernalia, ROCK RAPIDS, 45-year-old Rock Rapids man  
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All those resources wasted for a farking one hitter. Plus it made the newspaper.
I bet those cops have the biggest hard ons right now
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: All those resources wasted for a farking one hitter. Plus it made the newspaper.
I bet those cops have the biggest hard ons right now


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've heard enough. After a round of 'enhanced interrogation' to find his dealer, take him about back behind the chemical sheds and shoot him. It's the only answer for these deviant junkies trying to poison our children. Our precious children. Won't someone think of them for a change?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
police perpetrate perplexing political priorities
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I've heard enough. After a round of 'enhanced interrogation' to find his dealer, take him about back behind the chemical sheds and shoot him. It's the only answer for these deviant junkies trying to poison our children. Our precious children. Won't someone think of them for a change?


This is America. So, no.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still can't wait until every state's headline is:
"Passenger perp possessing pink pot pipe ticketed for littering; continues journey"
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He had no weed on him and the guy wasn't even the driver. Those local cops simply do not like him, this sounds personal
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A PINK POT PIPE
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
security theater at its finest.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hot Shots Pudding?
Youtube wNXO0qdxJkg
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's crazy that something that is legal for most of the adult population of the US, can still land you in jail in backward hicksville. One more reason to stay the hell out of fly over country.
 
