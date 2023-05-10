 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Aztec Camera, XTC, World Party, and The Lords Of The New Church. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #464. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
95
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 10 May 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



95 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good aftermorning, all.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was minding my business, lifting some lead off the roof of the Holy Name church.

Found this oldie that will never be played on this show as an "ah ha" moment for new congregation members.

One of my all-time favorites, but too "commercial" for this venue. Enjoy!

The Church - Under The Milky Way
Youtube pWxJEIz7sSA
 
Bindyree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello from San Francisco; wishing everybody another day on the optimal side of the dirt.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hello from sunny but a bit hazy from the Alberta wild fires (a long way west of here), Ontarerererrrio
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SoCal's opening act is like going out for the night with your ugly wingman.
I want a KUCI tee shirt showing me what earth looks like from the glass platform where my older self is waiting.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bindyree: Hello from San Francisco; wishing everybody another day on the optimal side of the dirt.


Miami in the House!

Spend a couple of weeks on a project in Walnut Creek a while ago. Love your town.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: I was minding my business, lifting some lead off the roof of the Holy Name church.

Found this oldie that will never be played on this show as an "ah ha" moment for new congregation members.

One of my all-time favorites, but too "commercial" for this venue. Enjoy!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pWxJEIz7sSA]


i would play that. i've played the acoustic version in fact.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: I was minding my business, lifting some lead off the roof of the Holy Name church.

Found this oldie that will never be played on this show as an "ah ha" moment for new congregation members.

One of my all-time favorites, but too "commercial" for this venue. Enjoy!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pWxJEIz7sSA]

i would play that. i've played the acoustic version in fact.


was about to say....didn't we discuss Melkweg in Amsterdam at the time?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KUCI: EAT THE PICKLE.
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings from Massachusetts. It's clear, sunny and a lovely heart-racing 69° outside.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.


he can send it here....

1865 (96º In The Shade)
Youtube UwlUY3AQd2Q
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everyone

pc_gator: I was minding my business, lifting some lead off the roof of the Holy Name church.

Found this oldie that will never be played on this show as an "ah ha" moment for new congregation members.

One of my all-time favorites, but too "commercial" for this venue. Enjoy!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pWxJEIz7sSA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thanks for the appetizer
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.

he can send it here....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UwlUY3AQd2Q]


oooof I melt in that kinda heat, hence why I'm looking to relocate to cooler climes.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.


You're watching Eurovision, ain'choo?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

perigee: KUCI: EAT THE PICKLE.
[media.istockphoto.com image 612x408]


Well, I don't know what that's about, but I have some half sours in the fridge and am ready to comply.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

perigee: Lioness7: Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.

You're watching Eurovision, ain'choo?


I understand Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.


Could you maybe send some of it over to Tampa? We're in a bit of a drought here (Florida drought, so still, you know, damp, just no actual liquid falling out of the sky). But maybe hold off until after my outdoor concert tonight.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Floki: perigee: Lioness7: Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.

You're watching Eurovision, ain'choo?

I understand Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited!


All too late. Between too much caffeine and old-age anxiety, I just can't relax anymore.
...
...
At least, THAT's what I blame "My Little Problem" on...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
and so it begins :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uranus: NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.

he can send it here....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UwlUY3AQd2Q]


i love that song. the album generally speaking is good, but that song is top drawer.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: my outdoor concert tonight.


Oh do tell. Who are you seeing, or do you have musical talents that you are hiding from us?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Floki: perigee: Lioness7: Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.

You're watching Eurovision, ain'choo?

I understand Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited!


not really. they did a one song performance. there is no announcement or expectation that they'll be doing anything else, at least not for now.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've not heard this one before....love it when tat happens!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Floki: perigee: Lioness7: Hello everybody, this is the old continent calling. The weather is beautiful, sunny with the blue sky, only a bit chilly and windy. You are welcome to be jealous.
I won't be much on the thread tonight, quite busy here.

You're watching Eurovision, ain'choo?

I understand Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited!

not really. they did a one song performance. there is no announcement or expectation that they'll be doing anything else, at least not for now.


If The Jam got together for a one song performance, I think I could die happy.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: my outdoor tonight.

Oh do tell. Who are you seeing, or do you have musical talents that you are hiding from us?


No musical talents, unless you count clearing a room. Seeing The Gaslight Anthem - a little different than the usual  roster of artists popular in this group.
 
Bindyree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Bindyree: Hello from San Francisco; wishing everybody another day on the optimal side of the dirt.

Miami in the House!

Spend a couple of weeks on a project in Walnut Creek a while ago. Love your town.


A lot has changed here in the thirty years I've lived here, but the general spirit of it still feels intact to me. Thanks for visiting us, though, glad you could make the time to do that.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm here. I think.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: my outdoor tonight.

Oh do tell. Who are you seeing, or do you have musical talents that you are hiding from us?

No musical talents, unless you count clearing a room. Seeing The Gaslight Anthem - a little different than the usual  roster of artists popular in this group.

I grok that...

"You Got Tickets To Clannad - In A Lifetime: The Farewell
Inbox
Ticketmaster <cust­omer_­s­u­ppo­rt[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­iame­*t­i­ck­e­tm­aste­r*com>
12:06PM (1 hour ago)"
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here. I think.


Therefore you are.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now that's Punkadelic!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: my outdoor tonight.

Oh do tell. Who are you seeing, or do you have musical talents that you are hiding from us?

No musical talents, unless you count clearing a room. Seeing The Gaslight Anthem - a little different than the usual  roster of artists popular in this group.


i can clear that room in...two notes
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm trying to work, and this song is playing merry hell with my typing.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.


Yeah, and it's supposed to hit 90 here this week. In May. WTF is this weird shiat?!!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here. I think.


hooray!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: my outdoor tonight.

Oh do tell. Who are you seeing, or do you have musical talents that you are hiding from us?

No musical talents, unless you count clearing a room. Seeing The Gaslight Anthem - a little different than the usual  roster of artists popular in this group.

i can clear that room in...two notes


I can do it in 1.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.

Yeah, and it's supposed to hit 90 here this week. In May. WTF is this weird shiat?!!


i'm supposed to be in CO in less than two months and the high country is forecast to get 12"-18" of snow this week
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

The Gaslight Anthem -

Funny, my son in Maine is seeing them in a couple of weeks.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.

Yeah, and it's supposed to hit 90 here this week. In May. WTF is this weird shiat?!!

i'm supposed to be in CO in less than two months and the high country is forecast to get 12"-18" of snow this week


ugh
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here. I think.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Until December, Strange Advance and The Higsons... I have not heard of these songs or the bands that created them. THIS is one of the reasons I've been a convert to pastForward. Thank you.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Howdy all from overcast SoCal. I think djslowdive sent us his weather.

Yeah, and it's supposed to hit 90 here this week. In May. WTF is this weird shiat?!!

i'm supposed to be in CO in less than two months and the high country is forecast to get 12"-18" of snow this week


Good news! You also get to leave :)
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.