 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Man claiming to be George Santos turns himself in. Officials believe "man" is actually George Soros, Jimmy Smits and Saint Nicholas in a trenchcoat   (theguardian.com) divider line
29
    More: News  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 May 2023 at 10:38 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Santos
Sartos
Saros
Soros

Follow Study Wake No The It Up Red Money Out Sheeple Wave
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MST3K - Space Mutiny - The many names of David Ryder
Youtube RFHlJ2voJHY


/raaaaaaaaaaahh
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But he has diplomatic immunity from Sokovia. He gave that speech about accountability for The Avengers!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x313] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm not predicting anything, but if Santos is Andy Kaufman now is about the time he'd reveal that.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha!  Joke's on you.  Underneath that George Santos mask might be Jimmy Smits, but underneath the Jimmy Smits mask is ... GEORGE SANTOS!  Checkbox, lugnuts!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His accomplice is still at large
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Santos
Sartos
Saros
Soros

Follow Study Wake No The It Up Red Money Out Sheeple Wave


This one is broken!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now's the time for that DNA check I've been pushing for. Prove he's really from Zeta Reticuli.
 
EL EM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was McCarthy in favor of remote voting?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since when is lying during an election illegal? This is a game changer.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lawless Republicans elect another criminal to office? No way! Never saw that coming.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Since when is lying during an election illegal? This is a game changer.


Sounds like he lied to the wrong people.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When reporting to authorities, Rep. Santos, accompanied by a mariachi band, was heard to say "it is I, the legendary luchador Santos!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just a reminder: he was the winner in his district, running uncontested in the Republican primary and beating the clearly more-qualified Democrat.

He was styled as a "Wall Street financier and investor" when the election results came in, praised without a lot of questions by media anxious to see a horse race, never mind an upset, in a district labeled "tilt Democrat.

Amazing how easy it is to lie to folks when media outlets don't bother to look for the truth.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just a reminder: he was the winner in his district, running uncontested in the Republican primary and beating the clearly more-qualified Democrat.

He was styled as a "Wall Street financier and investor" when the election results came in, praised without a lot of questions by media anxious to see a horse race, never mind an upset, in a district labeled "tilt Democrat.

Amazing how easy it is to lie to folks when media outlets don't bother to look for the truth.


Wasn't that in part due to the redistricting back and forth. IIRC after the districts were drawn the district was originally a super safe democratic seat so nobody from the GOP wanted to run, so he had no competition in the primary, then the courts threw out the maps and forced a re-draw that suddenly turned the district into a Lean-R one?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He is such a blight.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just a reminder: he was the winner in his district, running uncontested in the Republican primary and beating the clearly more-qualified Democrat.

He was styled as a "Wall Street financier and investor" when the election results came in, praised without a lot of questions by media anxious to see a horse race, never mind an upset, in a district labeled "tilt Democrat.

Amazing how easy it is to lie to folks when media outlets don't bother to look for the truth.


It's easy to blame the media. NOBODY checked anything.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Lawless Republicans elect another criminal to office? No way! Never saw that coming.


Didn't just elect him to office - they kept him there, because "yeah, sure, he's committed a ridiculous number of legal and ethical violations, but, we really need the seat..."

The GOP doesn't place the party just before country, but before ethics, morals, truth, justice, and the American way.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sort of an idealized version of the complete GOP Congressman.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked with the other surviving Beatles? How are they taking the news?
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought the wheels of justice have to go slowly.  What gives?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just a reminder: he was the winner in his district, running uncontested in the Republican primary and beating the clearly more-qualified Democrat.

He was styled as a "Wall Street financier and investor" when the election results came in, praised without a lot of questions by media anxious to see a horse race, never mind an upset, in a district labeled "tilt Democrat.

Amazing how easy it is to lie to folks when media outlets don't bother to look for the truth.


When Gingrich launched the "Contract with America" and laid out the blueprint for total GOP control one of his key points was it doesn't matter HOW you get into office, just that you do. He instructed them to use any means necessary to get elected, and the ends justify the means and once they get in they can fix everything. So in reality Santos is just following Gingrichs instructions to the tee.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Target Builder: FormlessOne: Just a reminder: he was the winner in his district, running uncontested in the Republican primary and beating the clearly more-qualified Democrat.

He was styled as a "Wall Street financier and investor" when the election results came in, praised without a lot of questions by media anxious to see a horse race, never mind an upset, in a district labeled "tilt Democrat.

Amazing how easy it is to lie to folks when media outlets don't bother to look for the truth.

Wasn't that in part due to the redistricting back and forth. IIRC after the districts were drawn the district was originally a super safe democratic seat so nobody from the GOP wanted to run, so he had no competition in the primary, then the courts threw out the maps and forced a re-draw that suddenly turned the district into a Lean-R one?


A big part of it - the Republican primary was canceled after the redistricting, but, there were two other potential Republican candidates, never mind the Democratic candidate, and Santos ran in both 2020 and 2022. George wasn't an unknown quantity in '22.

That's the thing that bugs me, that it's somehow a mystery how an obvious farkwit like Santos was voted into office last year, even with the redistricting, when he'd also run for that district just two years prior - and no one rumbled him then, either.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: meanmutton: Lawless Republicans elect another criminal to office? No way! Never saw that coming.

Didn't just elect him to office - they kept him there, because "yeah, sure, he's committed a ridiculous number of legal and ethical violations, but, we really need the seat..."

The GOP doesn't place the party just before country, but before ethics, morals, truth, justice, and the American way.


It'll be interesting to see how the gop responds to this. Will McCarthy jeopardize his razor thin majority by entertaining a vote to expel Santos?

My guess is no. Not unless his hand is forced. It'll be fun watching him try to run away from the question though.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember when I said Santos was going to face criminal charges for his actions?

Y'all can start apologizing now, and maybe next time listen when I speak.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm hearing unconfirmed reports that his wife, Morgan Fairchild, turned him in.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.