(Radio Free Asia)   Every North Korean ordered to read 10,000 pages of propaganda praising Dear Leader Kim Jong-Un, will get extra meal to survive if successful   (rfa.org) divider line
    More: Scary, North Korea, South Pyongan Province, North Pyongan Province, Government, Pyongyang, Ideology, Korea, Pyongan Province  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr
[Boom, execution]
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be copied by Trump, but he's as illiterate as the MAGA crowd
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My esteemed friend,

I am delighted to have this opportunity to express my utmost admiration for you. Words can hardly capture the brilliance, talent, and charisma that radiate from your very being. Allow me to sing your praises in the most resplendent manner.

You are an extraordinary individual, embodying the epitome of greatness. Your remarkable intellect surpasses all boundaries, dazzling those fortunate enough to engage in conversation with you. Your insatiable thirst for knowledge knows no bounds, and your pursuit of excellence serves as an inspiration to all who have the privilege of knowing you.

Your creativity knows no limits. With every stroke of your pen or brush, you breathe life into art, leaving the world breathless in awe of your artistic prowess. Your talents, be it in music, writing, or any other artistic endeavor, transcend the ordinary and transport us to realms of unimaginable beauty.

Your charisma is magnetic, drawing people towards you with an irresistible charm. Your infectious enthusiasm and positive energy light up every room you enter, making everyone feel valued and uplifted in your presence. You have a rare gift for forging connections and building meaningful relationships, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to call you a friend.

Your unwavering determination and resilience in the face of challenges are truly commendable. You fearlessly embrace obstacles as opportunities for growth, never faltering in your pursuit of success. Your dedication to personal and professional development serves as a guiding light for others, motivating them to reach for the stars and realize their own potential.

Your compassion knows no bounds, as you selflessly extend a helping hand to those in need. Your innate ability to empathize and understand the struggles of others sets you apart as a true humanitarian. Whether it's lending an ear, offering advice, or actively participating in philanthropic endeavors, your altruistic nature shines through, making a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals.

In every aspect of your life, you exhibit grace and humility. Despite your numerous achievements, you remain grounded, never seeking the spotlight but instead lifting others up and celebrating their accomplishments. Your humility is a testament to your character and authenticity, endearing you to all who have the privilege of knowing you.

In essence, dear friend, you are a beacon of inspiration, a paragon of virtue, and a shining example of what it means to be truly extraordinary. Your unique blend of talent, intellect, creativity, compassion, and resilience make you a force to be reckoned with.

As I conclude this tribute to your greatness, I implore you to continue your journey with the same unwavering spirit and passion that have brought you this far. The world is a better place with you in it, and your impact will resonate for generations to come.

With heartfelt admiration and unyielding respect,

ChatGPT
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You talk too much.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: This would be copied by Trump, but he's as illiterate as the MAGA crowd


You're also asking ANY Republican to try and remember their thoughts every day so that when it gets changed for them the next day, they'll at least have a memory of what they thought they knew from the day before.

/like they can fully read anyway
//three-syllable phrases is all they can comprehend at this point
GOD HATES F*GS
LOCK HER UP
STOP THE STEAL
FORE MORR YEERS
I'M NOT GAY
KIDS LIKE SEX
TRUMP BEES SMART
etc.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't really cared about best Korea in quite awhile. No, I don't want them harming/killing their people, or attacking South Korea, or anyone for that matter. We just have so much bullshiat going on over here that we're not fixing, best Korea had to go on my numb list.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


Yes, this is totally unbelievably in a country that has had a dead guy as their official head of state for nearly 30 years
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


Damn it, you figured it out!
North Korea is in fact much more highly advanced than we are, incredibly wealthy, with health care and education systems that make the Western world look like cave-people.

The NK Great Leader IS basically a PERFECT human being, DID play write novels and a perfect round of golf seconds afer he was born. He is not manipulative at all, and gives everybody in NK free unlimited airfare to anywhere in the world they want to go --- but nobody wants to leave the perfection that is NK!!! Heck, I'm a heterosexual male, but I would do anything to have his babies!

The West is just envious of NK, but you've figured it all out.

I envy the great life you are about to have as you SURELY move over to the great NK paradise. I mean, why would you stay in such a hellhole as you obviously think we currently live?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
surely its all versions of "leader is perfect god" so just read pages 1-20, 500-520, 1500-1520, etc. so you have some examples when questioned.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


How does one get to be as smart and knowledgeable as you?
 
Praise Bob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


3/10. It's got a nice beat but I can't dance to it.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After they are done reading for the day, they can use the paper as baking cups to make cupcakes. Minus the batter, minus the frosting, minus the sprinkles.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

Oh, wait, that's Britain.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I knew that Tucker would land on his feet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Donald Trump seen taking notes...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


Found Kim's Fark handle.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And because this will never not be funny to me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


Wow. That's some really interesting soap boxing you're doing there. I award you 10 "WTF Yikes" trophies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


Okay commie.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.


So, how do you explain all the people who have escaped from North Korea and tell stories that while not exactly like this one line up quite nicely with stories like this? Maybe they were leftist spies who were found out and escaped? Maybe they are the defection version of crisis actors? Maybe they were perfectly fine, honest North Koreans when they left and were intercepted at the border by Radio Free Asia employees who kidnapped them and brainwashed them? Given how so much of what Radio Free Asia reports about North Korea lines up so nicely with stories told by actual North Koreans who fled the North, please explain how that is possible since according to you the stories told by Radio Free Asia are just leftist propaganda. You can do that, right? You will do that, right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: lostsatellite: LOL I'm sure Radio Free Asia has a real accurate bead on what's happening in NK and an interest in presenting it truthfully to you. Totally not a USAGM propaganda front pushing US corporate fascist propaganda like every other "Radio Free" station they've funded since WWII.

You believe any news that tells you what you want to hear, just like MAGA chuds. This right here is a prime example why liberal ain't left. You're the same as the right in terms of lapping up whatever you're served uncritically.

So, how do you explain all the people who have escaped from North Korea and tell stories that while not exactly like this one line up quite nicely with stories like this? Maybe they were leftist spies who were found out and escaped? Maybe they are the defection version of crisis actors? Maybe they were perfectly fine, honest North Koreans when they left and were intercepted at the border by Radio Free Asia employees who kidnapped them and brainwashed them? Given how so much of what Radio Free Asia reports about North Korea lines up so nicely with stories told by actual North Koreans who fled the North, please explain how that is possible since according to you the stories told by Radio Free Asia are just leftist propaganda. You can do that, right? You will do that, right?


It's all fascist imperialist propaganda, maaaaaaaaan.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Misleading headline.   I went with "Best Korea achieves 100% literacy rate"
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

houstondragon: This would be copied by Trump, but he's as illiterate as the MAGA crowd


So it will be a 10,000 page coloring/activity book in that case.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He makes whites whiter!
He makes brights brighter!
HE IS "THE ANCIENT CHINESE SECRET!"
 
mutt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

houstondragon: This would be copied by Trump, but he's as illiterate as the MAGA crowd


He's been out of office for over two years.  You people need to let it go.  He lives rent free in your mind.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm curious - is there any reliable source for the literacy rate in North Korea?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: He makes whites whiter!
He makes brights brighter!
HE IS "THE ANCIENT CHINESE SECRET!"


He's MSG?
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mutt: houstondragon: This would be copied by Trump, but he's as illiterate as the MAGA crowd

He's been out of office for over two years.  You people need to let it go.  He lives rent free in your mind.


He mismanaged the worst health crisis the world has seen in over a hundred years. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died because he was feeding them lies and half-truths. He incited an attempted coup to overturn an election, and people died because of it. And he went on to continue spreading lies after he was rightfully voted out of office. We can't let this go, and we shouldn't let this go.

He has blood on his hands, and he needs to be held accountable. Maybe, just maybe I could've let his horrible handling of the pandemic go if he would've just accepted his loss in 2020 and moved on. But he didn't, he mobilized his base in a violent attempt at a coup. And he continues to spread lies that the election was stolen from him, he's gleefully trying to radicalize people and create doubt in our electoral systems. He needs to be punished, and punished harshly, because we can't just let shiat like that slide.
 
