County government employee files protests of overvalued property assessments for strangers on his own time.
20
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it backwards, subby. Most of the protests were for properties that were undervalued.

Still a hero, just maybe not the kind you wanted.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: Got it backwards, subby. Most of the protests were for properties that were undervalued.

Still a hero, just maybe not the kind you wanted.


For million dollar properties. Still a hero in my book.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: Got it backwards, subby. Most of the protests were for properties that were undervalued.

Still a hero, just maybe not the kind you wanted.


A modern day Robin Hood.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will ever go wrong with this at all, as I'm sure he picks and chooses these properties under some objective criteria.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One time right before I made my argument to a board of assessors, the a male assessor made a frighteningly sexist and ageist remark directed at the lone female assessor.  She got up and left the meeting almost in tears.  The men still proceeded like nothing happened.

I complained out of principle, but nothing happened.  The county executive was L. Brooks Patterson, who regularly reminded us that he was a racist fark and who asked to be quoted telling his constituents to fark off.
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How does a sale not automatically change the assessed value? Because it seems that a sale would provide some pretty solid proof of "fair market value." Was the county just slow to update?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olorin604: How does a sale not automatically change the assessed value? Because it seems that a sale would provide some pretty solid proof of "fair market value." Was the county just slow to update?


In my county, where by law the sale price is the assessment value, the assessors simply ignore the law.
 
JessieL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

olorin604: How does a sale not automatically change the assessed value? Because it seems that a sale would provide some pretty solid proof of "fair market value." Was the county just slow to update?


Based on what the guy said; "Assessments by law are supposed to be 100% of fair market value as of Jan. 1. Fair market value is a legal term defined as the most probable price which a property would bring on the open market given prudent, knowledgeable, and willing buyers and sellers"; I'd assume that he doesn't believe the buyers or sellers were prudent, knowledgeable, and thoughtful or perhaps there was a major market shift between January 1 and the date of the sale.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe Iowa never expected anything to be valued over a million bucks and doesn't want to pay for a software update to do the math?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, which of those homeowners called him a nerd in HS?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I bought my first house, a few months later it was assessed at four times the purchase and fair market value a few months later. This happened to several neighbors. I surmise the county thought enough people wouldn't fight it and just pay the increased taxes. While I applaud the government employee's intent, they may have given the county grounds for dragging out the process through bureaucracy. The employee might have been better off sending some sort of communique to the homeowners.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Our town conveniently reassessed everything during the COVID boom (and foregoing the assessment of the interior due to germs).  Now the market has cooled and everyone is stuck with giant property tax bills.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this can kind of backfire

I get a mortgage for a house for 100k..then it gets reassessed at 50k,,,its get immediately foreclosed on unless I can pay off the difference

one of the reasons why rents in NYC are so high, if they drop them the value of the buildings drop and the mortgage collects

I am sure there is an issue with opposite valuations too, aside from a spike in property tax
 
TheFoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"
If you own property in Polk County, you can file a protest on any other property in Polk County on behalf of the public," Ripperger said.
Iowa law allows it, but Ripperger says it's strange that a fellow Polk County employee is doing this on his own.
"To me, it appears there is a rogue employee in the building. It's not my employee, so I don't have any control over him at all," Ripperger said."

You mean the law allows it and since it's on his own time you have no control over him?  What a novel concept!

You just know this guy would be itching to fire him if he was his supervisor.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most of the homeowners live in homes worth $1 million or more.

Obligatory "this will get you a cardboard box in LA or NYC."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

olorin604: How does a sale not automatically change the assessed value? Because it seems that a sale would provide some pretty solid proof of "fair market value." Was the county just slow to update?


I had to file to get the fixer I bought re-assessed. All it took was a one-page form and a copy of the sale, which they already had but I had to file it with the request. The County office said they made people file, because that tended to weed out the family and 'friendly - $1 and other valuable considerations' sales. Signing a legal document stating the sale was at market value, when it wasn't is setting yourself up for a fraud charge.

About a year later, someone from the office came by to see what progress had been made on repairs, but it did not impact my assessment.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tater1337: this can kind of backfire

I get a mortgage for a house for 100k..then it gets reassessed at 50k,,,its get immediately foreclosed on unless I can pay off the difference

one of the reasons why rents in NYC are so high, if they drop them the value of the buildings drop and the mortgage collects

I am sure there is an issue with opposite valuations too, aside from a spike in property tax


I read your post several times.  There are words, but the way they are used makes absolutely no sense.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

olorin604: How does a sale not automatically change the assessed value? Because it seems that a sale would provide some pretty solid proof of "fair market value." Was the county just slow to update?


There could be influencing factors such as distressed sales or sales that are less than arm's length. For example a parent could sell a house valued at $1 million to their child for $700,000, thus giving them a gift of equity. Also, sometimes people have to move for employment purposes and a house gets purchased by a relocation company for less than FMV. It happens.

What this guy is doing, assuming his facts are correct, is actually 100% correct. It's just that the likely new owners, who are rich, don't like the thought that their tax bill may be soon going up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Until the county wide reassessment here, there were plenty of places that would go for 500K+ that were last assessed in the 80s for a fraction of that amount. Not to mention the many 'small additions' that were made over the years without any paperwork. But what really chaps my ass is how Air BnB's are still assessed at residential rates, even though it is literally run as a hotel. It's even been ruled that they are a commercial land use at the state supreme court. They pay hotel tax, sure, but that get's pissed away by the visitor's bureau. They need to fix that shiat ASAP.
 
olorin604
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tater1337: this can kind of backfire

I get a mortgage for a house for 100k..then it gets reassessed at 50k,,,its get immediately foreclosed on unless I can pay off the difference

one of the reasons why rents in NYC are so high, if they drop them the value of the buildings drop and the mortgage collects

I am sure there is an issue with opposite valuations too, aside from a spike in property tax


Silly, just provide the 50k assessment for tax purposes and the 100k for mortgage purposes.
 
