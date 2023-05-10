 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Cast iron skillets may be a go-to for frying, and stainless steel works for saucepans, but what do you look for in a pressure cooker? Hopefully not these ones made out of used car parts and lead   (king5.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Any lead is too much lead," said Fellows. "I think one of them we tested had 60,000 parts per million of lead," she said, according to an X-ray analysis of the cookpot.

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Add enough lead to slag iron and it'll feel like aluminum.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everything's gotta be com-pewter-ized these days.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China makes war on us in many ways.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lead eat me just fine in brain
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I imagine the smelting techniques are several hundred years old. Add an attitude of "good enough", and here we are.
 
