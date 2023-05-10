 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster Word of the Day for May 10 is 'laden' as in: "Anyone can get laden a Fark Party"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Adjective, Noun, The New York Times, Newspaper, Verb, Transport, Cargo, sugar-laden cereal  
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: That never happens.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Narrator: That never happens.


Fark parties?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sausage fest
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: ajgeek: Narrator: That never happens.

Fark parties?


Farkers getting laid
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: MillionDollarMo: ajgeek: Narrator: That never happens.

Fark parties?

Farkers getting laid


Well that's because they aren't holding Fark parties
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
African or European?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Osama Bin Laden
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nothing could match the debauchery that was a Philly Fark Party. Glad I got to experience that.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's word is ladle.

Anyone at a fark party who can get ladle be the first.
 
Emmett Fitz-Hume
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The true question in this, though, is what is the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that joke about "scrod".
 
